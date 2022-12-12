The Nigerian government is making moves to tax skit makers, influencers, bloggers, and others over digital adverts

According to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), skit makers and others embark on ethical adverts online

The body threatened violators with the lawsuit and said that the move is in line with the ARCON Act

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Federal government of Nigeria, through the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has asked skit makers, social media influencers and bloggers to seek its approval before advertising any product or service online.

ARCON, in a public notice on Monday, December 12, 2022, said that the new directive is in line with the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice provisions and the ARCON Act.

Top skit makers in Nigeria to be taxed by FG

Source: UGC

Violators to face sanctions

The body said that anyone caught violating the Act would face sanctions and be prosecuted in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to reports, ARCON stated that enforcing the Act became important following complaints regarding unregulated advertisements, adverts and marketing communications works of the skit makers, comedians, influencers content creators/producers, bloggers, and vloggers, among others in the digital space.

ARCON said this in a statement signed by the Director-General, Olalekan Fadolapo.

According to the statement, most of the advertisements by skit makers, influencers and others are unethical with bogus claims and misinformation and a violation of the Code of Advertising Practice.

Skit makers, influencers, other embark on unethical adverts

The notice said:

“ARCON will take all necessary actions including sanctions and prosecution of violators of the Act's provisions to ensure compliance.”

In October 2022, ARCON brought a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, saying that the social media platform has exposed unvetted and unverified adverts to the loss of revenue to the federal government.

Top Nigerian content creators on YouTube in 2022 as company says $50bn paid to creators in 3 years

Legit.ng reported that YouTube, the video streaming platform, has released a list of top content creators from Nigeria who got the highest subscribers in 2022.

The platform's end-of-year list also identifies trending videos, music videos and Shorts created by Nigerians.

The list includes Real OGB Recent (Cultist), real name Michael Charles who emerged as the best content creator in Nigeria for 2022. Oga Sabinus, real name Emmanuel Chukwuemeka.

Source: Legit.ng