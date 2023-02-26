Nigeria's Federal Government has lifted the ban on charcoal and processed wood exports to boost businesses and foreign exchange earnings

The decision was made after a stakeholders' consultative meeting on the review of the ban

The government has warned operators to adhere to the Nigeria Timber Legality Standards and Guidelines to avoid prosecution

The Nigerian government has lifted the ban on charcoal and processed wood exports in a bid to boost businesses and increase foreign exchange earnings.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, made the announcement during a stakeholders' consultative meeting in Abuja.

The move has sparked interest among exporters who are eager to tap into a market worth $158.35 billion.

Abdullahi acknowledged that the ban had negatively impacted many businesses, especially those converting waste into exportable products.

He emphasized that the government is willing to listen to citizens' concerns and would not be rigid in its policies.

The lifting of the ban presents an opportunity for private sector investment in plantation establishments for future utilization.

Abdullahi was quoted to have said:

“The ministry has observed that many businesses have been unintentionally affected, especially those converting waste to wealth for export. As a responsible government, we would not be rigid in our policies, and will always listen to citizens on how these policies affect them.

“After careful deliberations, I hereby pronounce the conditional lifting of ban/suspension on the export of charcoal and processed wood respectively.”

However, the Minister cautioned operators in the industry to adhere to the Nigeria Timber Legality Standards and Guideline for Wood and Charcoal Export to avoid prosecution. The ban had been in place since 2018 and 2020.

The United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Poland are among the top destinations for Nigeria's charcoal exports.

