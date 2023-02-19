Mark Zuckerberg has revealed a new verified option on that will see users pay to get blue checkmate on their account

The move is from the playbook of Elon Musk who immediately after taking over Twitter launched a pay verification method

Zuckerberg is promising that a blue badge comes with several other benefits, including increased visibility

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Social media has become an integral part of how people connect with others, share content, and stay informed.

However, as the number of social media users continues to grow, there are concerns about the authenticity of accounts and the spread of fake news.

In response to this, social media platforms granted verification to notable figures including celebrities, business leaders, journalists, politicians, and athletes.

Account verification a new revenue source Credit: @zukerberg @elon musk

Source: Facebook

The purpose of verification has changed since billionaire investor Elon Musk took over Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his bid to generate revenue for his new company, Musk introduced a paid-for blue verification method that costs $8 a month.

Although Musk's move was the first of its kind and received backlash, he stood his ground on the importance of users paying.

Today, on Sunday, February 19, 2023, it seems that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has taken a page out of Elon Musk's playbook, as he has announced plans to charge users for verification.

Dailymail reports that the verification will be for $11.99/month on web and $14.99/month for iOS, users on Instagram and Facebook will be able to pay to become verified users, which will entail, among other things, a blue verification badge.

In a post on his verified account Musk said:

'This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified - a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.

'This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services.'

Facebook verification benefits

Users who sign up for Meta's new systems will be given exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels, and will also receive 100 free stars per month, or the digital currency used to tip Facebook creators.

Businesses will not yet be able to apply for a verified badge, and it will also be the case that if an individual wish to change his or her profile name, username, birthday or profile picture, they will have to go through the verification process all over again, Verge report added.

Other social media might follow

The CEOs of other major social networking sites, including TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and Telegram, will be keeping a close eye on Elon Musk's and Mark Zuckerberg's recent moves in introducing paid verification services, as they too may need additional revenue sources.

These platforms are among the most popular social media websites, and their CEOs will be interested to see how users respond to the new subscription-based verification model.

Expert praises Elon Musk

Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian inventor, researcher, and entrepreneur, has written a note on his page praising Elon Musk for creating a new revenue source for social media.

He said:

"For years, nobody wanted to do this until the boldest entrepreneur in our generation, Elon Musk, did it, and it is going to become an industry standard henceforth.

"I am waiting for the LinkedIn one as that is the only one I will pay for; I will put it under business expense since LinkedIn is my CNN, NTA, BBC, NYTimes, Economist, etc combined for business and professional visibility.

"This is a new revenue source for Meta. I can assure you that most times, we overestimate how customers will react. Those people paying at Twitter are still there because they get more than $20/month for that visibility.

"Welcome to Internet Utility 2.0 where you will pay for the privilege of feeding aggregators with data and raw materials which they use to make money. Of course, you also get value in return."

Elon Musk makes N4.45trn in one week

In another report, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, is getting closer to recovering his status as the world's richest man by the day.

After topping the billionaire list for nearly a year, Musk was deposed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault and his family.

Elon Musk has now earned over N4.45 trillion in one week to narrow the wealth gap between himself and Bernard Arnault

Source: Legit.ng