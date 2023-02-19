Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook and Instagram users would pay N10,000 monthly verification

The Meta CEO said the verification would be done using a government-issued identity card

Zuckerberg stated that the service would be available to New Zealand and Australia users

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, Meta has announced that users of the two platforms will have to pay $12 to obtain the blue tick.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced on his verified Facebook that the paid verification would be rolled out this week.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Verified users to have access to extra protection

He said the move would let users verify their accounts with a government-issued ID and get extra impersonation protection against impostors.

Verified users would also get access to customer support as the new feature is about increasing the authenticity and security across all Meta services.

He said iOS users would be the first to benefit at $11.99 per month, and Web users to pay $14.99 monthly for the blue badge.

Zuckerberg said the services would be rolled out in New Zealand and Australia this week and more countries to follow soon.

Zuckerberg said:

“This week, we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon.

According to reports, the extra charge for iPhone users reflects the 30% cut that Apple takes on revenues from apps for iOS, its operating system for iPhones and iPads.

Twitter verification: Official says no proof of identity needed

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, said getting the blue badge would no longer be based on identity verification but on paying the required $8 subscription fee.

Twitter’s early-stage products official, Esther Crawford, corroborated Musk’s statement and said the verification announcement by the billionaire would not be based on verified identity but on paid subscription.

Reports quote Crawford as saying that it is the reason the platform is introducing different categories in the verification process: Official and subscribers.

