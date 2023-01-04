The most expensive phone in the world has lost WhatsApp access in the latest update

According to a recent update by WhatsApp, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus SuperNova will have no access to WhatsApp

The phone is manufactured by Falcon, a luxury company based in New York and works with Apple

The world’s most expensive phone recently lost WhatsApp access going by the list of phones which will not be supported by WhatsApp in 2023.

The Falcon company from New York is a maker of various luxury goods and products.

World's most expensive phone without WhatsApp access Credit: Falcon

Source: Getty Images

Features of iPhone SuperNova

According to reports, the company boast a clientele comprising presidents, heads of state, celebrities and royal family members.

Jewellers and designers who specialise in the use of precious metals and stone gems work on the design of exclusive products made by Falcon.

Products from Falcon are rimed with platinum, fur and 24-carat gold. Falcon rarely develops its own phone and items but works with Apple to transform its products and delivers them personally to customers.

The most expensive smartphone from Falcon comes in three different variants including the 950 Platinum iPhone, 18k Rose Gold, and 18k Yellow Gold iPhone.

The most costly phone is dependent on the iPhone 6 and has its basic features. They have two choices for the diagonal screen. The 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches body of the device can be made of 18 24-carat rose gold as well as Platinum.

Under the Apple logo, the Falcon SuperNova has a large, bevelled rectangle-shaped pink diamond.

The phone is fixed with special holders. Its size depends on the stone on its modifications.

In the 4.7-inch version, a 35 by 25 mm stone is used and the 5.5-inch iPhone has a little extra.

More features and price of SuperNova

Falcon did not announce the exact weight of the diamond but it is believed that the iPhone is very expensive due to the precious metal.

The phone has 128 GB internal memory for the new Falcon SuperNova.

Both iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are unlocked for use anywhere in the world.

Additionally, the free phone package includes 24/7 concierge service and shipping through FedEx, a renowned US shipping company and a five-year warranty.

The phone sells for a whopping $48.5 million, about N21,582,500,000.

