Elon Musk has vowed to sue Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old university student who tracked his jet

Musk said the car carrying his son was followed and that the people climbed the car’s hood thinking it was him

Sweeney, in response, said he would wait to see if he gets any notice about lawsuits

The former world’s richest man, Elon Musk is taking legal steps against the student who tracked his private jet.

The Twitter CEO says he is pursuing legal action against Jack Sweeney, whose Twitter account, elonjet was suspended on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Elon Musk and Jack Sweeney Credit: Bloomberg

Musk's son followed

Musk tweeted on Thursday, December 15, 2022, that he is also suing organisations that supported harm against his family.

The Tesla CEO tweeted that a car carrying his son, Lil X in Los Angeles was followed thinking it was him, saying the stalker climbed on the car’s hood.

Per Musk’s words, legal action is being taken against Jack Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to his family.

According to reports, the @ElonJet account run by Sweeney amassed over N500,000 followers before Twitter took it down on Wednesday for allegedly flouting the platform’s policies.

Sweeney shares flight information about Musk’s jet on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The account suspension comes after Elon Musk vowed that he would not ban the account as a sign of his pledge to free speech.

Twitter also suspended Sweeney’s personal account.

Musk stated that posting real-time information about another person’s location amounts to a violation of Twitter policies.

Sweeney reponds to Musk's threats

However, Sweeney has called the bluff of the billionaire and he is not sweating over Musk’s threat to sue him.

The New York Post said that Sweeney stated that he is talking to a few people about the potential lawsuit, saying he will be on the lookout for any letter from the billionaire’s lawyers.

Sweeney blasted Musk as a hypocrite after his account was suspended, saying he is still processing his account suspension by Twitter.

In another report, Sweeney was quoted as saying if he gives up, Musk wins.

At last, Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk’s jet after restricting it

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the social media company, Twitter, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, permanently suspended an account that tracked the location of Elon Musk.

This is despite Elon Musk saying in November that he would leave the account as part of his commitment to free speech.

The ElonJet account with more than 500,000 followers was yanked off the company’s site as the company shared a set of new rules that seemingly justified the account’s removal.

