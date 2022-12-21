Bill Gates has taken a swipe at Elon Musk over his leadership style at Twitter

The Microsoft co-founder said due to Musk's approach,Twitter has caused digital polarisation.

He said instead of decision-making being left to a large group of people, the platform is losing focus

Bill Gates has lashed out at fellow billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his approach at Twitter and said the platform is causing digital polarization.

He said Twitter's new owner has been adopting a 'Seat-of-the-pants' decision-making style at the microblogging site since Elon Musk bought it.

Bill Gates and Elon Musk

Source: Getty Images

Things have gotten worse at Twitter

The Financial Times reports that the Microsoft co-founder said Elon Musk is worsening digital polarization through Twitter.

He said the Twitter debacle is heating things up when asked whether the challenge of fighting such divisions was human judgement or machine.

He said rather than an objective set of measures done by a group of people; Gates said Musk is adopting a seat-of-the-pants style in leadership.

Gates said Twitter has been in turmoil since Elon Musk bought it in October for $44 billion.

Advertisers are deserting the platform over worries about Musk's content moderation style.

Gates's net worth has risen to make him the fourth wealthiest person below Musk, who was dethroned from the first position by the French Luxury Merchant Bernard Arnault.

Gates advises Musk on what to do

The co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said Twitter needs to focus on things that incite riots or lead to misconceptions about safety, vaccines, or masks.

Gates has transferred an additional $20 billion to the foundation this year and aims to increase its annual spending from $6 billion to $9 billion by 2026 to mitigate the reversal to progress on global health, climate change and education.

The philanthropist predicted that artificial intelligence like ChatGPT, a generative AI tool from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, would have a favourable effect on improving medical diagnoses and cutting the time it takes to find information for complex legal issues.

