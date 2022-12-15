Twitter finally took down the account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet after promising it would not

Jack Sweeney, the owner of the account said he woke up on Wednesday to a message that the account has been permanently removed

He said his personal account and his other jet-tracking Twitter accounts were also removed

The social media company, Twitter, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, permanently suspended an account that tracked the location of Elon Musk.

This is despite Elon Musk saying in November that he would leave the account as part of his commitment to free speech.

Elon Musk and Jack Sweeney

Source: Getty Images

Twitter gives reasons for account suspension

The ElonJet account with more than 500,000 followers was yanked off the company’s site as the company shared a set of new rules that seemingly justified the account’s removal.

The move comes after Twitter reinstated previous accounts that broke its rules and stopped enforcing its policies prohibiting COVID-19 misinformation.

CNN reports that the suspended Twitter account is run by Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old university student and was used it to share flight tracking information to build a bot that tweeted each time Musk’s Gulfstream took off and landed at any airport.

The last post about Elon Musk's flight from the account showed Musk’s jet taking off from a location in Oakland, California on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Sweeney said he woke up on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to a Direct Message from Twitter informing him the account has been permanently suspended.

Personal account and other jet-tracking account suspended

Later in the day, his personal account and about 30 other accounts he ran were shut down by Twitter.

Elon Musk has since loathed the account and offered Sweeney $5,000 to buy the account.

Musk personally reached out to Sweeney in December last year through Twitter DM and asked him to take the account down, claiming it is a security risk.

The student of the University of Central Florida said he was about to go to sleep when his roommate told him that Elon Musk messaged him directly.

Musk offered to buy account for $5,000

Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, recalled his surprise receiving the message in an interview with CNN Wednesday.

Musk told him that his $5,000 offer would be a great support for his school to which Sweeney said it does not feel right to pay to take it down.

According to him, he set up the account initially because he was a fan of Elon Musk, saying it gives another view others don’t have and provides clues to what billionaires are up to.

Elon Musk allegedly shadow-bans Twitter account tracking his private jet

Sweeney said the account was severely restricted by Twitter since Musk took over the platform.

The teenager accused the microblogging platform of limiting the automated account.

