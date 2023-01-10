YouTube has unveiled a new revenue-sharing system for creators on its platform

The company said the new model will allow creators to earn more and monetize more revenue

It said creators need to accept its terms on revenue-sharing before February 1, 2023, to be eligible for the new model

A newly revised revenue-sharing formula for content creators will create more millionaires globally in 2023.

Creators across the globe, including Nigeria, will begin to earn more from the video-sharing platform after it announced the commencement of a new payment model on Shorts beginning from February 1 2023.

Creators to earn more with new model

The platform stated that it would give revenue to monetizing Shorts creators based on their percentage of total Shorts views in the Creator’s Pool.

If a creator got 5 per cent monetizable views out of all Shorts uploaded by monetizing creators, they will get 5 per cent of the revenue.

Creators will keep 45 per cent of their share of Shorts revenue.

The Google-owned platform said the new system which lets creators earn money from adverts viewed between videos in the Shorts Feed replaces the YouTube Shorts Fund.

The company added that most of its Shorts Fund recipients are expected to earn more with the new model.

According to reports, YouTube said to be eligible, partners or creators need to accept the Shorts Monetization Module terms that allow creators to earn from ads and YouTube Premium in the Shorts Feed.

Creators who accept the terms after February 1, 2023, Shorts advert revenue sharing formula will apply to their channel’s eligible Shorts views beginning on the date they accept the terms, YouTube said.

YouTube explains ineligible views

Furthermore, the company said views accrued before accepting the new model would not be eligible for the new model.

The platform lists ineligible views as unedited clips from movies or TV shows, reuploading other creators’ content from YouTube or other platforms or compilations with no original content added.

Artificial or fake views of Shorts, such as from bots, automated clicks and scroll bots are ineligible.

On Shorts, only views of content that follow our advertiser-friendly guidelines will be eligible for revenue sharing,” it added.

