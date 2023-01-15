TikTok has released the biggest content creators in Africa for 2022 which creators from all across Africa

The platform announced eight nominees from South, East and West Africa in award held in Nairobi, Kenya

Nigeria’s Ifeoma Efioku emerges as the best from South Africa while Charity Ezekiel won the overall prize

TikTok, the video-sharing platform has revealed the top eight content creators in Africa for 2022.

The winners were chosen from across Africa as they gathered in Nairobi, Kenya for the inaugural gala of the TikTok Creators Award 2022.

Top TikTok creators from Africa in 2022 Credit: TikTok

The platform identified creators in South, West and East African countries who are pushing out content and engaging followers and viewers in the past year.

Award designed to encourage creators

The social media firm said the award would encourage African creators to tell more African stories.

TikTok said:

It states, “The TopCreator2022 Awards are TikTok’s way of recognizing storytellers, creativity and the positive impact all creators bring to the TikTok community.

“With these inaugural awards, TikTok aims to give creators in Sub-Saharan Africa the recognition they deserve and to encourage them to tell the African story while spreading joy at all times”

The award is the first by TikTok to celebrate great creators on and off the platform.

The award was launched in December 2022 at the release of its 2022 transmitters ceremony.

The event saw a total of 90 nominees from three regions in Africa with each having 30 nominees.

Top winners from every region

According to reports, the award categories are divided into three based on the regions in Africa. Each region had a winner and a runner-up.

Pilot_onthe gram won for the South African region while Motho Wa Ernest emerged as the first runner-up.

Ifeoma Efioku won the top award for West Africa while Berby Picxy is the first runner-up.

Natasha and Nita were winners and runner-ups for East Africa.

In Africa however, Dennis Ombachi and Charity Ekezie led as the overall best winner and First runner up respectively.

