Comedian Broda Shaggi has taken the lead in a recent report ranking the top skit makers in Nigeria in 2022

The content creator who has also snagged roles in Nollywood productions led the pack with a whopping 175.5 million views on the social media platform, Instagram

Sabinus, Taaooma, among others also ranked in the list and some social media users mentioned names that should have been on the list

Nigerian content creator, Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi, led the pack of skit makers that churned out interesting videos in 2022.

A recent report by Dataleum ranked the humour merchant as number one after garnering a staggering 175.5 million views on Instagram from January-December 2022.

Broda Shaggi snags highest views on IG in 2022. Photo: @taaooma/@brodashaggi/@mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Broda Shagi was closely followed by a colleague and much-loved skit maker, Sabinus, who garnered a total of 169.6 million views during the year under review.

Brainjotter snagged the third spot in the top 5 list with a total of 95.9 million views on the social media platform.

The Cute Abiola occupied the fourth spot while Taaooma came up as the only female creator on the list at number five.

See the list below:

Social media users to list of top skit makers

olaide_success said:

"Where is Nasboi, he should be number one sef."

osinachi__c said:

"Omo I didn’t see @shankcomics here."

@Tobi_vibez said:

"It’s nice. @Obacruze is one content creator with content that is cool."

@El_McJola said:

"This is great work.. Can we go a step further to average views per post? Across the different platforms. Just might give further insights. Kudos to the team. Keep up the amazing work ."

Taaoma emerges Best Female Skit Maker ahead of Mummy Ma, others

Meanwhile, content creator Maryam Apaokagi aka Taaooma emerged as Legit.ng Reader's Choice Award for Best Female Skit Maker in 2022.

The humour merchant was nominated alongside colleagues Mummy Ma, Nons Miraj and Soso.

However, the majority of readers voted Taaooma as the best skit maker.

One fan wrote:

"Among the female on the list Taaoma is the best, her comedy is just like reality of the things happening around the world, especially in Africa..I rate her 80%"

