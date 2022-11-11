In the preparation for the redeployment of 5G network services, the proposed auction of 2 lots in the 3.5Hz spectrum will be held in December

The proposed auction of two lots in the 3.5GHz Spectrum for deploying 5G services, set to take place in December 2022, is gathering steam.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has concluded a plan to host an engagement session with stakeholders to discuss and provide more insight into the Draft Information Memorandum that will guide the process.

This was contained in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, the director of public affairs of the NCC, and sent to Legit.ng.

Latest about the 5G network in Nigeria

The Commission had earlier announced the plan to license additional lots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band to deploy the 5G (fifth generation) Global System of Mobile communication).

The interactive session with the stakeholders will take place at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 9am prompt on November 15.

The engagement session will feature comments and submissions from the different stakeholders on the Draft Information Memorandum.

The Commission will consider the outcome of the submission in publishing the Information Memorandum for the auction.

The process for the auction of the proposed lots of frequencies for 5G services commenced on 21 October 2022 with the publication of the Draft Information Memorandum on the Commission’s website.

In an earlier statement and subsequent advertisements, stakeholders have been advised by the Commission to study the Information Memorandum and make their comments and questions available to the Commission.

