Every year, China attempts to amaze the rest of the world with its technological innovations

This time it's a flying car, and it has many people talking about the different possibilities with the latest technology

Many people watch the two-seater electric car lift off into the air on its maiden public flight in Dubai

Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) has tested its electric flying car in public.

The car, which is name X2 made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates as the company works towards launching electric aircraft on international markets.

Reuters report that the X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

XPeng Voyager X2 flying car ready to take off Credit: China News Service

Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an important base for the next generation of flying cars.

Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht said:

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market, First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

The world reacts to the flying car

@Jake said:

"If you looking from the distance it looks more like a flying drone"

RespectOthers added:

"It sounds pretty quiet. That’s a great selling point."

@Captainwold also said

"Looks beautiful, I hope they are successful in bringing it to market. I've a feeling that the first company that does manage that will create a whole new market for others to join."

@Anjali Hitang could not hide her amazement

"12 hours ago (edited)Wow ! This innovation will be a limestone for developing nations with high mountains and cliff that's off from Nepal"

@Snuckel remarked:

13 hours ago"What happen if there's engine failure? The rotor is too small for auto-rotation, the weight capacity is smaller than conventional civillian helicopter and its less faster."

