Users of specific versions of iPhones have been warned that WhatsApp will not be supported on their phones

New information stated that the premium messaging platform would cease operating in many old versions of iPhones.=

Those who own iPhones running on iOS 10 or 11 may need to either upgrade or get a new phone

The premium messaging platform WhatsApp will cease to work on some iPhones in the coming weeks. So if you own one of those phones, you need to upgrade your iPhone if you want to the latest version.

WhatsApp users with ageing iPhones could be made to upgrade their phones. Earlier this year, WhatsApp users were alerted that it could take too long before their phones become compatible with the chat app.

WhatsApp to withdraw support from this month

On October 24, WhatsApp will no longer work on iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C. So anyone with these iPhones needs to purchase new ones to continue using WhatsApp outrightly.

From October 24, 2022, iOS 1o and iOS 11 will no longer be supported by WhatsApp as the company is changing the need specifications.

These specifications also affect iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C because these handsets cannot upgrade to iOS 12.

According to reports, other phones that could still operate on iOS 10 and iOS 11 include iPhone 5, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, as they can upgrade to iOS 12.

The warning for the loss of support for iOS 10 was reported by WABetaInfor earlier in the year.

WABetaInfo stated in May that users should update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp.

The platform issued directives on upgrading to the latest or nearest version of iOS.

New directives to upgrading their iPhones

Anyone still operating iOS 10 or 11 and able to upgrade to a later version should do so immediately.

The upgrades will also bring with them a lot of other significant additions and new features that are crucial and contain the latest security patches.

These patches are regularly released, and if your iPhone has not been updated since iOS 10 or 11, which were released in 2016 and 2017, your phone may be at risk of new security risks accumulated over the years.

Those who cannot upgrade to iOS 12 should watch out to see what their options are,

You may need a new phone if you own iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C, as most features and patches were released in 2012 and 2013.

