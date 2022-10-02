WhatsApp users have been told to see if they are using the authentic app as clones have been spotted on stores

WhatsApp said there are several fake versions of their app lurking around iPhone and Android phones which can deceive users

According to WhatsApp, using the fake version denies users the opportunity for privacy and security

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Users of the most popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, have been warned to ensure they are using the simple app.

The warning is that there are so many WhatsApp clones, and using one could jeopardise your privacy.

Users of WhatsApp users are warned Credit: picture alliance / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Serious warning by WhatsApp

Most of your conversations will likely happen on WhatsApp, but you may have installed the genuine and authentic one.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also, you may have installed an imposter app to enjoy bonus features.

WhatsApp has issued a severe warning against these impostor apps.

According to the company, fake WhatsApp apps have changed versions, meaning they are developed by third parties and go against its terms of service.

WhatsApp said:

"Unofficial Whatsapp apps are altered versions of our app, which means they’re developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service," WhatsApp warned.

"We don't support these apps because they risk your privacy, security, and safety.

"If you use them, there’s no guarantee your messages or your data like your location or the files you share will be private and secure."

Your messages are not private if...

When you use the clone app, there is no guarantee that your messages are safe, and you’re violating WhatsApp’s terms of service, which may lead to being ousted from the app.

You may be using a fake version of WhatsApp on iPhone or Android.

However, Google does warn users when they are downloading a fraudulent version.

WhatsApp said:

"If you've received this Play Protect Warning from Google, you're likely using an unauthorised and unofficial version of WhatsApp," WhatsApp explained.

"Due to security concerns, Google may disable and uninstall these applications."

How to enjoy extra features

If you want extra features, the best way is to try the WhatsApp beta.

The firm is constantly designing new features of the app.

Before it goes live on the general version, the new features are tested on a beta version of the app.

Beta is a special WhatsApp that allows you to sign up and use new trial features first.

Joining is free and gives you immediate access to hidden features others do not have.

How to download beta version

To download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone, you should to go to play stores on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see "Become a Beta Tester".

Tap the "I'm In" button and click "Join" to confirm.

Now all you have to do is wait for the update to the app's beta version.

These Overlooked WhatsApp Business tools can boost your small business

Recall that Legit.ng reported that small businesses in Nigeria, apart from having difficulty accessing funds, also find it hard to attract and retain customers.

Technology, especially communications technology, can help small businesses in the country reach businesses in ways never imagined.

Many small business owners are unaware that there are many things WhatsApp business app can do that they have no idea of. Your proficiency in using them can make you the darling of your clients.

Source: Legit.ng