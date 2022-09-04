The need to engage stakeholders more have been highlighted by the National Information Development Agency (NITDA)

According to the agency at recent event, it is working to accelerate the growth of Digital Economy in Nigeria

The agency's Director-General implored staff to imbibe team work as way of boosting ideas to grow the Nigerian economy

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is moving to pay more attention to stakeholders' needs in policy formulation, programmes and regulatory instruments, which will increase the development of the digital economy in Nigeria.

The agency stated this at a brainstorming session during its annual retreat in Lagos.

Kashifu Inuwa, NITDA Director-General

Source: UGC

Team, necessary for national growth

The agency's management highlighted a bottom-up approach as a modified method for its stakeholders' engagement in the future and increasing private sector contribution in formulating standards, guidelines and frameworks.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa told Legit.ng of the need to reshape the agency's future with collective leadership and individual accountability.

Inuwa asked heads of departments and units to always work as a team for the best idea to emerge. He added that he had done much in democratizing leadership by giving free hands to individuals to perform tasks using their ideas and innovations.

He said this trains and duplicates leadership such that everyone takes responsibility for their actions and decisions, adding that part of their role as management staff is to enable subordinates to gain perspective, content, think and behave rightly.

Inuwa said:

"NITDA is winning no doubt. We are among the top agencies in the country but that is not enough, we need to shape our tomorrow. If we think we are winning today and are comfortable, tomorrow we would be forgotten because what helped us to win today will not help us win tomorrow."

Agency operates with private sector mindset

The need to develop collective leadership skills and strategically position the agency to consolidate on the present wins and continuous dedication to implementing Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021-2024), developed two years ago, was extensively discussed at the conference

The two-day symposium with the theme "Connecting the dots for an Accelerated Digital Future" had resource personnel that addressed the management staff on "re-imagining NITDA's role in Achieving a Sustainable Digital Economy in Nigeria".

President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) Chinenye Mba-Uzokwu commended the agency's strides.

He stressed that his exchanges with the management further made the agency loyal and respected the first time he contacted a public institution that operates with a private organization's mindset.

One of the resource persons, Dr Nwachuckwu of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), took the health talk, where he explained the importance of balancing the work-life approach for a healthy lifestyle, including regular checkups. The presenter also stressed the need for exercise, healthy meals and rest.

The yearly event stemmed from the decision of NITDA's management to upscale its performance through a review of past activities and evaluation of current programmes and initiatives while strategizing for future implementation.

Media, tech professionals urge Nigerian graduates to acquire digital skills, list free courses to help

Legit.ng reported that Information technology and media professionals have advised young people to develop digital skills that will be relevant for future workplaces.

At a forum organized by Digital Africa themed ‘Accelerating Talents for industry 4.0 with Digital skills in Lago, the professionals took turns to stress the need for youths to learn, practice, volunteer, and build portfolios to increase their employability.

The speakers specifically spoke on solving the unemployment divide with digital skills capacity development and upskilling: leveraging digital skills for economic opportunity - public and private sector contributions.

Source: Legit.ng