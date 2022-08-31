The Chief of Executive Officer, Eke Urum has stepped aside to allow investigation it allegations of sexual misconduct against him

The company stated that Urum left the position temporarily early this month and Tony Odiba has assumed the position of CEO in the interim

Urum's case came as Flutterwave is going through problems in Kenya over fraud allegations and money laundering

The Chief Executive Officer of RiseVest, a Nigerian fintech investment company, has stepped down temporarily to give way to investigations of sexual misconduct.

The company, in a statement, said that Eke Urum stepped down early this month to allow an investigation into the case.

Eke Urum, RiseVest CEO

Company's operations not dependent on CEO, firms says

The investigation will last for six weeks. After that, this company will try to crack what happened.

Findings from the investigation would be made known to the public two weeks after its conclusion.

The firm will, in the meantime, continue to operate optimally without the CEO.

RiseVest assured stakeholders that the firm’s operations do not depend on individuals and would not be affected by the development.

The company’s current Head of Operations, Tony Odaiba, has assumed the role of interim CEO.

According to the company, it has zero tolerance for abuse, harassment of any type or misconduct of any form and would go to great lengths to establish the facts of the matter.

According to Business Insider, the identity of Urum’s accuser remains a mystery at this point, and the details are still sketchy.

CEO accused of workplace bullying

Last year, the company’s head of marketing accused Urum of workplace bullying. He apologised afterwards.

The firm is at the forefront of unlocking and facilitating foreign investment opportunities for Africans.

The embattled CEO co-founded the company and has been serving as CEO since.

This RiseVest case comes as a Kenyan court froze another Nigerian fintech company, Flutterwave’s accounts.

About $3.3 million belonging to the company is locked in various bank accounts in the country.

Flutterwave is being accused of fraud bordering on money laundering.

More trouble for fintech startup, flutterwave in Kenya as more millions belonging to firm are frozen

Legit.ng reported that a High Court in Kenya has frozen another $3.3 million belonging to Nigeria-owned, pan-African fintech startup, Flutterwave.

Business Insider said the money was domiciled in three bank accounts and 19 M-Pesa paybill numbers.

Justice Grace Nzioka said the firm is banned from spending or transferring the funds.

