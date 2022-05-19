Google in Russia is planning to shut down its service in the country following a seizure of its bank account

The company has already declared its intention to file for bankruptcy after it emerged that about $15 million of its funds are frozen in Russian banks

The company said it cannot continue to operate because of its inability to pay staff, vendors and suppliers

The majority of Google’s activities in Russia will soon come to a halt following the company’s plans to file for bankruptcy after its account was seized its bank account, making it hard to pay staff and vendors.

The company said its free services which include search and YouTube keep working, according to the company’s spokesman on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Google in Russia to file for bankruptcy Credit: Dean Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

Pressure mounts on Google to restore access to deleted content

The search engine giant has been under serious pressure in Russia for months after it failed to delete content the Kremlin deems illegal and for restricting access to some Russian media on YouTube but Moscow has not yet blocked access to the company’s free services.

Google’s spokesperson said that the Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it impossible to function, including employing and paying Russia-based staff, vendors, and suppliers and meeting other financial obligations.

The spokesperson said is has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy.

A TV station owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire said in April that bailiffs had seized about 1 billion roubles, equivalent to $15 million from the company over its failure to restore access to its YouTube channel. This is the first time the firm is saying its bank account has been frozen.

Thousands to be rendered unemployed

Google did not indicate immediately if it was the seizure of those funds that is the reason behind its plans to file for bankruptcy, or if there are other seizures.

Google did not immediately confirm whether it was the seizure of those funds that led to its intention to file for bankruptcy, or whether other seizures had occurred.

The TV channel confirmed that it had seized Google assets and property.

Google confirmed it had moved many of its employees out of Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. But some had chosen to stay, according to a report by CNBC.

