It is also expected that the new addition to WhatsApp will also bring people together people will similar interests together

WhatsApp has witnessed a series of changes since it was bought by Facebook in 2014 and has been described as the company's best purchase

WhatsApp, a social media messaging network, has raised the number of users that may be accommodated in a group to 512.

It announced this in a tweet on Thursday, May 5, 2022, nothing it is working on new development to assist organizations and individuals reach their goals via talks.

In 2017, WhatsApp increased the number of participants to 256, which remained constant till the recent update.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Credit: @Mark Zukerberg

Source: Getty Images

The tweet reads:

“In 2011, we introduced Group Chats, and we haven’t stopped im- proving since. In the coming weeks, we will roll out the ability to share files up to 2GB and add more people to your groups so that you can continue creating and nurturing meaningful private connections”

More features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp also adds two new features already available worldwide including reactions and an increased file sharing size limit.

However, for the increased file sharing size limit, users will now be able to send files up to 2GB in size at once on WhatsApp, which is a massive jump from the previous limit of 100MB.

Since April, the feature has been in beta, and it is finally rolling out to users. Meanwhile, the reactions allow users to respond directly to messages on the platform with six emojis, which according to them may increase in the future without crowding the chat with individual replies.

According to 9to5Mac WhatsApp will be able to react with six different emojis on the platform: laughing face, red heart, surprised face, thumbs up, teary face, and hands together.

WhatsApp also posted how to use the feature in its FAQ on the website

In order to use the feature, users will long press on a message and choose one of the displayed emojis. Just like Instagram, users can change their reactions to a different one by long-pressing the same messages and changing the emoji or just clicking on the same one to remove it, The Sun reports.

The platform also added another feature that enables participants to add 32 members on a voice call which used to be a maximum of 8.

“Now you can put 32 of your favorite people in one voice call. Sharing good news with your whole family means hearing all the joy and laughter in one easy call,” WhatsApp tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng