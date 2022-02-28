Ukrainians are finding ingenious ways to defeat the inading Russian troops as the tech giant Google disables its Map services in the country

The country's road agency also said there are moves to take down all road signs around the country in a bid to further disorient the Russians

Google said the action is temporary pending when the Russians would pull back from the country it invaded on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of the search engine giant, Google has announced that it has temporarily disabled Google Map services in Ukrain amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Reuters reports that the company gave live data about traffic conditions in Ukraine because of the ongoing war in that country.

Google takes down Maps in Ukraine Credit: sukanya sitthikongsak

Source: Getty Images

Authorised by Ukrainian authorities

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, the Google Map traffic coating and its live features in Ukrain became inactive for the safety of the local communities in the Eastern European country after consultations with the authorities.

This comes after Ukravtodor, Ukraine’s road agency said it would remove road signs across the country to disorient the Russian forces.

Road signs to be removed

The road agency also stated that it had applied Google Maps to alert citizens about the presence of Russian forces on the roads.

On Friday, February 25, the agency said that the government had created a technical system that uses Google Maps to report x-shaped marks that officials said were placed on the roads by Russian troops.

Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California said on Twitter on Thursday, February 24, 2022, that Google Maps helped him locate a traffic jam that turned out to be Russian troops advancing on Ukraine’s borders as Vladimir Putin was making an announcement.

