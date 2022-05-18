The world's richest man, Elon Musk, said the decline of global birth rates could result in the end of humankind

The Tesla CEO said the environment would be just fine even if we doubled the current number of humans in the world

Although some researchers won’t agree, the World Bank stated that economic uncertainties have also caused falling birth rates

Elon Musk has voiced his concerns and opinions regarding low global birth rates and the possible end of humankind.

According to the world’s richest man, fewer people are having children for the better good of the environment – although he begs to differ.

The successful businessman's worries are nothing new as he has previously expressed them publicly before.

Elon Musk has voiced his concerns about the future of mankind as we know it. Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Business Insider reported that most recently though, he said:

"It's total nonsense. The environment is going to be fine, the environment is going to be fine even if we doubled the size of the humans."

The Tesla CEO told the All-In Summit via video call on Monday:

"At least maintain our numbers. We don't necessarily need to grow dramatically, but at least let's not gradually dwindle away until civilization ends with all of us in adult diapers, in a whimper."

It's not the first time Musk has shared his worries about the falling birth rate. In December 2021, he said that unless people have more children, "civilisation is going to crumble."

"I think one of the biggest risks to civilisation is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birth rate," said the father of six as quoted in Business Insider.

Musk did not provide evidence to back up his claims.

Global birthrate has been declining

Swedish researchers in 2017 found that having one fewer child per family could reduce carbon emissions by about 58.6 metric tons each year in developed countries, CNBC reported.

According to the World Bank, the global birthrate has been steadily declining since 1960. Business Insider reported that economic uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have accelerated the trend of falling birth rates, wrote Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos, a market research firm on the World Economic Forum website.

