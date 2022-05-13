Bitcoin has made a comeback much to the chagrin of investors who saw the premium cryptocurrency trade above $30,000 on Friday

Traders see it as compensation for the sell-offs which was triggered by LUNA failing to be pegged to the US dollar

Exchange balances went down by over 24,000 BTC estimated at $740 million, data from on-chain analytics said.

Largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin began a bullish run at the London session on Friday May, 13, 2022, trading above the $30,000 threshold.

Bitcoin jumped over 10 per cent after plummeting to trade as low as $26,350.49, because of the Luna capitalisation.

The crypto industry cap ramped up by 11 per cent to currently stand at $1.3 trillion.

Crypto capitalisation surges to $1.15

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the entire market cap of the crypto industry almost lost its $1 trillion capitalisation status, trading as low as $1.15 trillion.

As bitcoin rallies, several altcoins posted gains above 10 per cent and above with some of the tokens posting over 30 per cent gains in the last 26 hours. The current rebound is due to increase in demand as investors mop up the lower prices ranges in the market.

Bitcoin showed no taste for new bearish trends as record on-chain volume combined with coins leaving exchanges has created a fresh bullish trends in the market.

LUNA trades at zero per cent pulling down the blockchain

With LUNA trading at zero and its blockchain halted, Bitcoin bounced back as the immediate impact of instabilityed wore off.

Liquidation hits 428,000 bitcoin investors as crypto trades below $27,000

Legit.ng reported that Bitcoin continued its downward spiral on Wednesday as the premier crypto traded below $27,000 in a massive loss that affected 428,000 investors who lost $1.22 billion in 24 hours.

Many compared the slide in the crypto market to what was witnessed in the 2008 market crash while others have associated it with massive sell-offs.

