Liquidation Hits 428,000 Bitcoin Investors as Crypto Trades Below $27,000
Technology

by  Pascal Oparada
  • There was a massive sell-offs on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 as bitcoin continued it crash wiping off about $1.22 billion from the crypto market cap
  • About 428,000 bitcoin investors lost billions of dollars as the largest cryptocurrency bowed before the strong dollar, selling below $27,000
  • Experts have predicted that the crash was due to the US Federal Reserve raising its interest rates to 1 per cent, the biggest in over 20 years.

Bitcoin continued its downward spiral on Wednesday as the premier crypto traded below $27,000 in a massive loss that affected 428,000 investors who lost $1.22 billion in 24 hours.

Many compared the slide in the crypto market to what was witnessed in the 2008 market crash while others have associated it with massive sell-offs.

Market decline hits crypto ecosystem

Nairametrics reported that the whole crypto market cap has declined by approximately 20 per cent as it currently stands at $1.16 trillion with an indication of the market losing its trillion dollar status.

Other altcoins posted declines of 40 per cent and above in the last seven days as the sell-offs continue.

The Luna token has been the major focus which is the native token of the Terra blockchain, trading as low as $0.28, after losing its dollar peg.

Stronger dollar force cryptos into liquidation

Liquidation refers to the time an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position because of a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. This happens when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position. It occurs in both margin and futures trading.

The losses started when the US Federal Reserve increased its interest rates to 1%, the biggest increase in over 20 years, handing over its policy decision last week.

Legit.ng has reported that the premier Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has continued to see its fortunes go down after a sell-off in the US last sent the crypto market into a shockwave prompting it to slide by 10 per cent, a CNBC report says.

The world’s largest crypto was lower by about 3 per cent at $33,000,438.03 on Sunday, May 8, 2022, a Coin Metrics Data said. Bitcoin has been shedding prices this year, trading in a narrow range as it moves to reclaim its 2021 highs.

Bitcoin is down by 50 per cent from its high of $67,000,802,30 in November last year.

