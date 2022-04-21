The crypto market suffered a prolonged red period last week with most cryptocurrencies - even established ones - tumbling by double-digits.

We have been navigating the market in search of oversold quality cryptocurrencies and have come up with the following shortlist. This article will cover three promising cryptos, including two established ones that are currently trading at attractive prices relative to future value, and one that is currently conducting its presale round and that launch in the coming weeks.

Without any further ado, let’s dive into these exciting projects: Polygon (MATIC), Loopring (LRC), and Pac-man Frog (PAC).

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is leading Layer 2 (L2) projects that is built on top of the Ethereum (ETH) network (Layer 1) and aims at drastically enhancing blockchain scalability and speed, a widespread issue among the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum networks nowadays.

The project was previously known as Matic Network, hence the cryptocurrency’s trading ticker.

Essentially, Polygon leverages so-called optimistic rollups as well as zero-knowledge rollups, known as ZK rollups, in order to execute transactions extremely fast.

Besides, Polygon leverages the Plasma Framework and the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, making its network considerably faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum. Indeed, Polygon claims to be able to handle up to 65,000 transactions per second, a significant feat.

As a best-in-breed Layer 2 (L2) project, Polygon therefore offers the scalability of alternative Layer 1 (L1) blockchains such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and others; along with the security and stability of Ethereum’s original network.

Polygon therefore combines the best of both worlds between Ethereum and highly-scalable L1 projects. This allowed Polygon to grow at an exponential rate, skyrocketing from $0.05 in February 2021 to $1.43 at the time of writing.

Still, MATIC is down from its all-time high of $2.87 reached last December, suggesting a potentially attractive valuation for long-term oriented investors.

Loopring (LRC)

Launched on Ethereum mainnet in late 2019, Loopring (LRC) is another extremely interesting project that, just like Polygon, aims at improving blockchain scalability and the overall transaction user experience within the crypto world.

However, Loopring tackles this issue from a different angle: exchanges.

In crypto, an exchange is a place that enables users to easily exchange cryptocurrencies for fiat currency or other cryptocurrencies. The concept of crypto exchange can then be broken down into two main categories: centralised exchanges (CEXs) and decentralised exchanges (DEXs).

Centralised exchanges are essentially controlled. As a result, they tend to be more efficient, but the downside is they are less transparent and that users do not really control their own wallets and the crypto-assets that they contain. Examples of centralised exchanges are Binance (BNB), Coinbase, Kraken, or FTX (FTT).

On the other hand, decentralised exchanges connect individuals directly without intervention from a central entity. The downside of DEXs is that they tend to be less efficient and can encounter liquidity shortages as liquidity is more fragmented. Leading decentralised exchanges are Uniswap (UNI), SushiSwap (SUSHI), and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Loopring solves these issues by developing a middle-point solution that combines the advantages of both centralised and decentralised exchanges whilst getting rid of their respective flaws.

Loopring therefore developed a hybrid centralised/decentralised solution that combines a centralised order-matching system with a decentralised on-chain settlement solution.

The rapid growth of the decentralised finance (DeFi) space, along with the growing number of crypto exchanges make Loopring a particularly appealing investment that is blazing the trail of hybrid centralised/decentralised solutions. LRC can currently be acquired for around $1.00, an affordable price!

Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is the last project on this list that is currently pre-selling its native token, PAC, before launching on the market.

Pac-Man Frog will launch on Solana, one of the fastest blockchains today, able to process a whopping 65,000 TPS, similarly to Polygon. That is significantly more than Ethereum, the leading smart contract platform today, only able to process around 15 TPS.

Following DeFi’s philosophy, Pac-Man Frog wants to build a community-centred ecosystem that allows peer-to-peer (P2P) connection without unnecessary middlemen. The Pac-Man Frog ecosystem will be all about NFTs and game development, notably including an NFT launchpad and aggregator, a game incubator, and a Solana-powered gaming NFT marketplace.

As time passes, Pac-Man Frog aims to become what could be called a "decentralised venture capital fund." This fund will connect people, pool funds, and invest money in promising NFT and game development startups, among other things.

Pac-Man Frog's white paper is available online on the project’s official website for anyone interested to read. Keep an eye on PAC as it undergoes its initial presale phase and will enter the market in the upcoming weeks.

