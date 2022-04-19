The weekend of the 16th of April saw a period of relative stability for most of the major crypto assets. The total market cap for all cryptocurrencies continued to hover around the $1.8 trillion mark. It is always useful to gauge the health of the crypto community by looking at the two biggest tokens; Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

● BTC is up 1% over the last 7 days.

● ETH is up 0.8% over the last 7 days.

(data from coinmarketcap.com, correct at the time of writing)

These statistics speak to a rare period of calm in what is often a notoriously volatile market. For many investors, this is a good thing. However, for some courageous (or impatient, depending on who you ask) crypto enthusiasts, there is still money to be made. Coins in their presale phase, like FIREPIN Token (FRPN), or established meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are being considered worthy investments.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is undoubtedly one of the most well-known meme coins in existence. Having been founded in 2013, a community on Reddit began to tip each other in Dogecoin, which was essentially worthless at the time.

Fast forward to 2021 and DOGE had skyrocketed by more than 15000% and now has the 11th biggest market cap in all of crypto. Elon Musk played a significant role in this, and the Tesla founder maintains a strong fondness for DOGE to this day.

Creators of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) say it presents a new solution to the stress of slow and congested transaction speeds.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most popular meme coin, as well as the 15th most popular cryptocurrency overall. SHIB was by far the most successful cryptocurrency in 2021 in terms of price growth. It started last year at $0.000000000119 and, similarly to DOGE, surged by 74,000,000% to its current all-time high of $0.00008845.

Recently, Shiba Inu has struggled to reach these heights, and some analysts have suggested that the success of meme coins is coming to an end. SHIB’s continued place amongst the crypto heavyweights suggests that it still has a lot of life to live.

Every transaction on the FIREPIN Token network will be subject to a minor fee.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) sets itself apart from the meme coins. It does this by offering multiple utilities. Its creators say it presents a new solution to the stress of slow and congested transaction speeds. Users can connect five of the most efficient blockchains to determine which is the quickest and most cost-effective at any given time.

Every transaction on the FIREPIN Token network will be subject to a minor fee. The funds raised from this fee will be utilised to fund the network's treasury and liquidity, as well as a portion of FRPN tokens, will be redistributed to all present holders. The funds will be used to create NFT and Metaverse games, as well as to invest in teams and organisations who are preparing for the future in the Metaverse.

Since it is still in its presale, the price of FRPN can only rise and rise until its launch on the 27th of May. To help with the liquidity and stability of the project, FIREPIN tokens purchased in the presale will be vested for a short period of time. The value of each FRPN token has risen by more than 3000% and with over a month still to go, it could see an increase of 5000% by the end of May.

