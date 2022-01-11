The competition for 6th generation wireless transmission has heated up, with China taking the lead over the United States and other countries

Purple Mountain Laboratories, a Chinese government-backed laboratory, claims to have achieved 6G speed after successfully uploading files at 206.25 gigabits per second

6G is said to be 10 times faster than the 5G network, for which MTN and Mafab Communications recently secured licenses

Chinese government-backed institute Purple Mountain Laboratories said that a research team had achieved a 6G-level wireless transmission up to a speed of 206.25 gigabits per second for the first time in a lab environment, South China Morning Post reported.

According to the report, the test was supported by a special government project on as-yet-unstandardized 6G systems and achieved in collaboration with telecoms carrier China Mobile and Fudan University.

The speed achieved claims to be a world record for real-time wireless transmission within the terahertz frequency band, which is considered to be the base for future 6G mobile communications, according to the Purple Mountain Laboratories.

Mobile phone antennas on a rooftop Credit: fhm

Source: Getty Images

6G is considered to have a more complicated technology environment than 5G, with impact likely to come from multiple technologies like cloud computing, blockchain and big data.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Report has it that Chinese government see winning the race on 6G technolgy will be a big statement to US government and have invested heavily in research and resources.

China Predicts 6G Will Enter Market Around 2030

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei published an article on its internal employee community expect 6G to be put into commercial use around 2030.

Making the announcement is Xu Zhijun, the rotating Chairman of Huawei revealed research and investment on 6G started since 2017 and hopes for big impact soon.

Bashir: the quiet billionaire behind Mafab communications that defeated Airtel

Meanwhile Legit.ng had profiled Musbahu Mohammad Bashir the man behind Mafab communications the company that defeated Airtel to the 5G licence.

Mafab Communication is licensed by the Nigerian Telecommunications commission to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.

Not many Nigerians have heard of Mafab communications, a company founded on the 8th of July, 2020.

Source: Legit.ng