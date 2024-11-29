Zenith Bank has launched a new branch in Paris, France, as part of its global expansion plans

The bank had announced that the commissioning of the Paris branch followed approval from French financial regulators

Meanwhile, Access Holdings Plc revealed that it has completed the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Angola and Sierra Leone

Zenith Bank Plc has launched a new branch in Paris, France.

The bank announced the commissioning of its Paris branch on Wednesday, November 28, 2024, saying that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, performed the commissioning ceremony.

Zenith Bank pushes for global expansion

Zenith Bank, Paris is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank UK Limited, a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc.

The tier-1 bank in Nigeria disclosed that the commissioning is a critical milestone in its global growth plan and shows its commitment to servicing customers in the European region.

The bank disclosed in a statement that the branch opening came amid the final approval by France’s Autorite de Controle Prudentiel et de Resolution (ACPR) in September this year.

According to reports, Zenith Bank had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French authorities to establish a subsidiary in France.

Access Bank acquires banks in two countries

The development came as Access Holdings Plc revealed that it has completed the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Angola S.A. and Standard Chartered Bank (Sierra Leone) Limited.

The deal was achieved through its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

Access Bank disclosed this in a statement shared on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the company secretary.

In addition to these completed acquisitions, the company disclosed ongoing efforts to finalise deals with Standard Chartered Banks in more countries.

