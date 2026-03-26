The stock market on Wednesday extended its upward trend, gaining 0.11%

The rally was driven by buying interest in Legend Internet, Zichis Agro Allied Industries, and Premier Paints

Fidson Healthcare, Austinlaz, and Livingtrust Mortgage Bank topped the losers' table

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday extended its upward trend, posting a marginal gain of 0.11% as investors recorded a N141 billion increase in market value.

The rally was driven by sustained buying interest in stocks such as Legend Internet, Zichis Agro Allied Industries, Premier Paints, John Holt, and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings.

Nigerian stocks extend gains as investors add N141bn in one session. Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) remained in positive territory, supported by gains in bellwether stocks including MTN Nigeria and GTCO.

At the close of trading, market capitalisation rose from N128.836 trillion to N128.977 trillion, reflecting a N141 billion increase.

Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 219.87 points to close at 200,925.75, up from 200,705.88 recorded in the previous session.

The market performance pushed the year-to-date return higher to 29.12%.

Market breadth closed neutral, with 32 gainers and 32 losers recorded during the session.

Sector performance

The NGX Insurance Index rose by 0.76%.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index gained by 0.42%.

The NGX Banking Index declined by 0.98%.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index dipped by 0.11%.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index closed flat.

Top gainers

Legend Internet rose by 10.00% to close at N7.26.

Premier Paints gained by 9.93% to close at N31.00.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries advanced by 9.93% to close at N11.40.

John Holt increased by 9.79% to close at N15.70.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings climbed by 6.26% to close at N5.26.

Top losers

Fidson Healthcare fell by 9.97% to close at N94.85.

Austinlaz declined by 9.89% to close at N4.01.

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank dropped by 7.08% to close at N4.46.

Secure Electronic Technology shed by 7.04% to close at N1.32.

Sterling Nigeria decreased by 5.56% to close at N7.65.

Nigerian equities maintain an upward trend with modest gains. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

Most active stocks

Trading activity weakened during the session, with total volume declining by over 58% to 537.99 million shares valued at N25.39 billion across 45,641 deals.

Wema Bank led trading with 104.33 million shares, while Access Holdings and Zenith Bank recorded 42.8 million and 33.9 million shares, respectively.

MTN Nigeria dominated by value with N19.39 billion in trades, as GTCO and Zichis Agro Allied also saw notable activity.

Naira recovers against the dollar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the naira appreciated against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market.

However, pressure persisted in the parallel market as BDC operators continued to raise exchange rates.

Source: Legit.ng