The Nigerian Exchange closed positively as investors drove gains across major stocks, lifting the All-Share Index by 1.20%

Dangote Cement Plc, NCR Nigeria Plc, International Breweries Plc, and Livestock Feeds Plc led the gainers’ table

Ikeja Hotel Plc, Legendary Investments Plc, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, and Wapic Insurance Plc featured among the top decliners

Nigerian stock market All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.20% on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 climbing to 144,928.36 points from 143,210.33 points recorded on Monday.

As a result, investors' wealth increased by N1.29 trillion, pushing market capitalisation to N92.38 trillion, while the year-to-date return strengthened to 40.81%.

Dangote Cement Plc emerged as the top performer, while Ikeja Hotel Plc led the list of decliners. Access Holdings Plc recorded the highest volume traded, while Seplat Energy Plc posted the highest value of transactions.

Volume and value contribution

. Market sentiment was positive, with 26 gainers compared to 20 losers. Total volume traded was 606.25 million units valued at N39.69 billion across 14,791 deals.

Access Holdings Plc, which led the activity chart, contributed 51.17% of total volume traded, followed by Zenith Bank Plc with 6.65% and Fidelity Bank Plc with 6.30%.

Seplat Energy Plc topped the value chart, accounting for 56.64% of total turnover, followed by Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

Top 5 gainers

Federal Government Savings Bond 2027 Series 3 rose from N79.00 to N90.00 (+13.92%).

Dangote Cement Plc increased from N534.60 to N588.00 (+9.99%).

NCR Nigeria Plc advanced from N60.10 to N66.10 (+9.98%).

International Breweries Plc grew from N10.35 to N11.35 (+9.66%).

Livestock Feeds Plc rose from N6.00 to N6.50 (+8.33%).

Top 5 decliners

Ikeja Hotel Plc declined from N31.75 to N28.60 (-9.92%).

Legendary Investments Plc fell from N5.55 to N5.00 (-9.91%).

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc dropped from N3.58 to N3.23 (-9.78%).

Wapic Insurance Plc declined from N2.53 to N2.36 (-6.72%).

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc decreased from N4.90 to N4.65 (-5.10%).

Top 5 trades by volume

Access Holdings Plc traded 310,247,795 units valued at N6.42 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc traded 40,334,187 units valued at N2.42 billion.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded 38,165,865 units valued at N725.33 million.

FCMB Group Plc traded 21,139,531 units valued at N216.97 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc traded 20,810,796 units valued at N1.80 billion.

Elumelu, wife buy more UBA shares for over N480 million

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu, the board chairman of the United Bank for Africa and his wife, Vivian Awele Elumelu, have purchased additional shares in the bank.

According to the latest corporate disclosure on Nigerian Exchange Limited, the couple acquired 23,196,236 units of the shares in two separate transactions worth N480.26 million.

Awele Elumelu bought 9,624,441 units of UBA shares at an average price of N20.71.

