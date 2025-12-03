The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed a decline in the national average price of petrol in October 2025

Oyo, Nasarawa, and Abia recorded the lowest retail prices, marking the first year-on-year drop

Kogi, Sokoto, and Borno emerged as the states with the highest average petrol prices while Oyo, Nasarawa, and Abia the lowest

A new report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the national average price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol decreased in October 2025.

The bureau stated that the average retail price paid by consumers for petrol, stood at N1,052.31 in October 2025.

This represents an 11.18% decrease compared to N1,184.83 in October 2024.

This is the first year-on-year decrease in petrol prices in recent months.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the average price increased by 8.42% from N970.59 recorded in September 2025, Punch reports.

Petrol price drops

According to the NBS, Oyo, Nasarawa, and Abia recorded the lowest retail prices, while Kogi, Sokoto, and Borno had the highest average petrol prices in October 2026.

States With Highest and Lowest Petrol Prices

Petrol remained most expensive in:

Kogi: N1,110.00

Sokoto: N1,105.93

Borno: N1,101.63

The lowest retail prices were recorded in:

Oyo: N1,001.79

Nasarawa: N1,009.38

Abia: N1,012.50

Regional data shows that the North-East averaged the highest price at N1,072.74, while the South-West recorded the lowest average at N1,032.81 per litre.

Diesel Prices Also Decline Slightly

The bureau also released its diesel price watch for October 2025, showing that the average price per litre of diesel stood at N1,398.57.

This represents a 2.96% year-on-year decrease from N1,441.28 recorded in October 2024. On a month-on-month basis, diesel prices increased by 9.45% from N1,277.81 recorded in September 2025.

State and Regional Diesel Price Breakdown

States with the highest diesel pump prices include:

Enugu: N1,468.29

Niger: N1,465.69

Jigawa: N1,437.40

The lowest average prices were recorded in:

Katsina: N1,301.24

Edo: N1,307.84

Kebbi: N1,308.94

Regionally, the South-East recorded the highest diesel price at N1,415.85, while the South-South posted the lowest at N1,387.18 per litre.

NNPC’s new fuel price

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has adjusted its pump prices.

The national oil company is now selling petrol at N905 per litre in Lagos and N930 per litre in Abuja, down from the previous rates of N910 and N940, respectively.

Similarly, Ardova, MRS, and other private stations continue to sell below N900 per litre.

More adjustments are likely as supply remains strong, as Dangote refinery announces plan to supply 50 million litres daily in Nigeria.

