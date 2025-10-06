Nigerian Deputy Senate President is set to give N20,000 each to 10,000 residents of Kano State as part of an empowerment programme

The funds will be shared with less privileged persons across Kano State’s 44 local government areas through his foundation

Beneficiaries will be selected based on need from the three senatorial districts of the state targeting women, youth

Nigeria’s Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin has announced plans to share N20,000 each to at least 10,000 less privileged persons across Kano State’s 44 local government areas..

According to a statement from his media office, the selection of beneficiaries will begin on October 9, 2025, with the distribution of application forms.

Empowerment programmes for Kano state residents

The statement said the initiative is being implemented through the Barau I. Jibrin Foundation (BIJF), a charitable organisation established to support vulnerable groups and promote grassroots development.

Under the scheme, 6,500 beneficiaries will be drawn from Kano North Senatorial District, with 500 individuals selected from each of its 13 local government areas.

The statement added that a further 112 beneficiaries will be chosen from each local government area in Kano Central and Kano South Senatorial Districts.

The foundation said the cash disbursement is part of its ongoing efforts to ease economic hardship and improve livelihoods across the state.

It added that previous interventions had included foreign postgraduate scholarships, healthcare support, and agricultural initiatives, Dailytrust reports.

Part of the statement reads:

“A total of 6,500 persons would be selected from the Kano North Senatorial District, with each of the 13 LGAs set to produce 500 beneficiaries.

"One hundred twelve individuals (112) will be selected from each local government area in Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts.

“This is in addition to the numerous interventions of the Deputy President of the Senate in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, security and transportation, among others. The Deputy President of the Senate remains committed to empowering the people."

It noted that empowering women and youth remains central to the Deputy Senate President’s development agenda.

He said.

'” Empowering women and youth is a central focus of His Excellency’s initiatives, which aim to foster development and growth in the North and the country at large."

According to ThisDay, the initiative is expected to provide immediate financial relief and support small-scale trading, household needs, and micro-enterprises, contributing to poverty reduction and grassroots economic growth in Kano State.

