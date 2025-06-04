Nigerian banks have started informing customers about the new instructions on how USSD transactions will be charged

The development follows an order from the Nigerian Communications Commission for banks to charge customers using airtime

Telcos and Nigerian banks have for years been at loggerheads over mounting USSD debt, put at N250 billion

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Major Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Ecobank, and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), have begun notifying customers of a major change in how Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) banking transactions will be billed.

In separate messages to customers, the banks confirmed that starting June 3, 2025, USSD session fees will now be charged directly from customers’ airtime as opposed to their bank accounts.

Bank customers to pay via airtime for USSD transactions Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Important changes in USSD banking charges

This development, according to the banks, follows a directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the implementation of end-user billing proposed years ago.

UBA, in a notice sent to customers on Tuesday, said:

“In line with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), please be informed that effective June 3, 2025, charges for USSD banking services will no longer be deducted from your bank account.

“Going forward, these charges will be deducted directly from your mobile airtime balance in accordance with the NCC’s End-User Billing (EUB) model."

UBA explained that, under the new billing system, each USSD session will incur a charge of N6.98 for every 120 seconds, billed directly by the customer’s mobile network operator.

The bank stated:

“You will receive a consent prompt at the start of each session, and airtime will only be deducted upon your confirmation and availability of the bank to fulfil this service.

“If you do not wish to continue using USSD banking under this new model, you may choose to discontinue use of the USSD channel."

Banks to stop deduction of USSD service charges on customers' accounts Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: UGC

Ecobank also sent out a similar message:

"We are writing to inform you about an important change to the USSD banking charges.

"In line with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), please be informed that effective June 3, 2025, the N6.98 session charge for USSD banking services will no longer be deducted from your bank account.

"Instead, your mobile network provider will deduct it from your airtime balance under the End-User Billing model."

The bank also provided a breakdown on how it will work, Vanguard reports.

It added:

"You will receive a consent prompt at the start of each session; airtime will only be deducted upon your confirmation.

"Ensure you have enough airtime for transactions like transfers and balance checks. No session charge applies for airtime and data purchases via USSD."

Also, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announced this change in an email message to customers, BusinessDay reports.

The bank stated:

“Each USSD session will cost N6.98 per 120 seconds, charged by your mobile network. You will be asked to approve the charge before it’s deducted from your airtime.

"If you prefer, you can use other banking channels like ATMs, mobile apps, or Internet banking."

Nigeria’s newest commercial bank announces profit surge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NOVA Bank Group, Nigeria’s newest commercial bank, has announced a surge in its profit after tax.

In 2024, the bank received a licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria to commence full national commercial operations.

The licence enabled NOVA Bank to enter the retail and SME markets, where it has recorded significant success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng