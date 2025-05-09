The Nigerian government launched the phase of the Creative Economy Development Fund to provide financing for the creative industry

The fund received the backing of the FEC and was announced by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy

Application for the first phase closes on May 30, 2025, while the second phase, targeting SMEs and startups, will launch on August 4, 2025

The Nigerian government has launched phase one of the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF) to provide sustainable financing for the country’s growing creative and cultural sectors.

The fund, which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), was officially announced by the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

FG explains the fund’s target audience

The fund aims to empower several sectors, positioning Nigeria as a global player and leader in creative industries.

Application for phase one of the fund will close on May 30, 2025, while the second phase, targeting SMEs and startups, will launch on August 4, 2025.

The fund targets writers and publishers, artists, fashion designers, filmmakers and directors, gaming studios, cultural tourism providers, media and digital platforms, local logistics, and training providers.

How to apply for the fund

Eligible and interested applicants should visit the fund’s platform, click on apply, fill out the form and provide their details.

Applicants must provide their company’s name, address and proof of business registration.

They are also asked to provide the main and supplementary contact details, area of operation, current stage of business, and the type of funding.

According to reports, only applications from $100,000 and above will be accepted in the first phase.

The purpose of the fund

Other documents required are the presentation of a five-year business plan

The fund seeks to stimulate innovation and growth across Nigeria’s creative sectors, aiming to provide the needed funding for businesses to grow and access new markets.

It is also designed to create jobs, especially for youth, as it opens up sustainable financing avenues for creative entrepreneurs.

