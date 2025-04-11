Nigerian importers will pay more to clear their goods as the CBN has adjusted the customs duty rate again

The latest decision follows the depreciation of the naira in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX)

The naira has been under intense pressure following Donald Trump's tariffs and crude oil price crashes

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the customs duty rate, effectively making the cost of importing goods more expensive.

According to data from Nigeria's trade portal, on Thursday, April 10 the CBN raised the exchange rate for clearing goods to N1,591.35 per dollar.

The latest rate represents a 1.58% increase compared to the N1,566.52/$ exchange rate quoted as of Monday, April 7.

Why CBN adjusted Customs exchange rate?

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) exchange rate for import duties collection has risen to due to the performance of the naira.

The Naira depreciated 1.05%, or N16.97, against the US Dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, April 10.

It exchanged at N1,629.94/$1, compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,612.99/$1.

In the same official market, CBN, however, the Nigerian currency traded flat against the Pound Sterling and the euro during the session at N2,085.01/£1 and N1,805.64/€1, respectively.

As for the black market, the domestic currency depreciated against the greenback yesterday by N5 to sell for N1,620/$1, in contrast to the N1,615/$1 it was exchanged at midweek.

Legit.ng reported that the naira had stabilised on Wednesday in the spot market after President Donald Trump of the United States announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for more than 75 nations, including Nigeria, that did not retaliate against his sweeping duties announced a week ago.

However, China, which recently imposed steep retaliatory tariffs on US goods, did not receive any relief, as Mr. Trump increased the total levy on Chinese goods to 125%.

Although the dollar depreciated globally against major currencies, the naira failed to take advantage as it battles sustained pressure from a drop in crude oil prices and increased demand from importers.

Naira exchange rates against other currencies

CFA – N2.74

Yuan/Renminbi – N217.61

Danish Krona – N237.16

Euro – N1,770.14

Yen – N10.97

Riyal – N424.04

South African Rand – N82.01

Swiss Franc – N1,897.77

Pounds Sterling – N2,056.0

US protests import bans on 25 products by Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US government has criticised the Nigerian government's continued ban on the importation of 25 products.

Nigeria was listed among 10 countries with "unfair trade practices," citing various bans on US exports.

Restrictions by India, China, the EU, and others are said to cost US businesses billions in lost revenue.

