The value of the Nigerian currency has appreciated against the dollar in all foreign exchange markets on Monday

The Central Bank of Nigeria's new data shows that the naira recorded a slight depreciation in the NAFEM window

There is still pressure on the Nigerian currency in both the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets

The Nigerian currency, the naira, has improved against the United States dollar in the official market.

Data from the CBN showed that the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) ended trading on Monday, April 4, at N1,605.25 a dollar.

Tuesday's exchange rate is a 0.04% depreciation for the naira compared to last Friday's exchange rate of N1,611.08.

However, the Nigerian currency remained stable against the British pound sterling at the spot market during the sessionat N2,090.58/£1 compared.

While against the euro, the naira appreciated to N1770.13/€1 from N1,815.82/€1 it closed on Friday last week.

Naira falls against at black market

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, it was a different story for the naira against the dollar, euro, pounds.

Traders who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed that the dollar depreciated against the Nigerian currency.

"We sold the dollar at N1,615/$1 on Monday, compared with the N1,610/$1 it was exchanged for last Friday. Meanwhile, the British pound fell to an exchange rate of 2065, and the euro was at N1,780."

Snapshot of naira rates in the official market

Based on CBN published rates, here is a breakdown of naira's performance against other foreign currencies in the NAFEM market.

CFA– N2.73

Danish krona – N242.99

Yen – N11.15

Yuan/renminbi – N217.61

Danish krona – N237.16

Euro – N1770.14

Yen – N10.97

Riyal – N424.04

South African rand – N82.01

Swiss franc – N1897.77

Forex inflow into Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that remittance flows into the Nigerian economy rose by nine percent to $20.98 billion, the highest level in five years under the current leadership of Olayemi Cardoso.

The apex bank said the last time remittances exceeded that level was in 2019, when they hit $23.80 billion, Punch reports.

The increase in remittances is good news for the CBN in its efforts to ensure adequate foreign exchange availability in the market.

