The CBN has revealed that the naira recorded mixed performance against various foreign currencies in the official exchange market

New exchange rate data showed that the naira depreciated against the pound and the dollar but improved against the euro

The Central Bank of Nigeria will now have to re-strategise for the new week to ensure the naira rate improves

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that the naira depreciated against the British pound but improved against the dollar and the euro in the official foreign exchange market.

In an updated exchange rate on its website, the CBN said the naira exchange rate against the pound fell marginally to N2,035/£1 after trading on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Naira exchange rate against the US dollar Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The new exchange rate indicates a N1.82 loss for the naira compared to the previous day's rate of N2,033/£1.

Naira also fell against the dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) forex window.

According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the naira marginally depreciated to N1579.89/$1 on Friday from the previous rate of N1,575.82/$1.

However, against the euro, the naira value appreciated, trading at N1,735.8/€1, in contrast to the previous day's rate of N1,737.69/€1.

Here is a snapshot of current exchange rates

Pounds sterling: N2,035.19

Euro: N1,735.85

Swiss franc: N1,816.76

Yen: N10.66

CFA: N2.65

Riyal: N420.69

Danish krone: N232.65

Yuan/Renminbi: N220.36

South African rand: N88.17

Naira value in the black market

The naira also is starting the new week against the United States dollar in the black markets closer to N1,600.

Legit.ng spoke to black market traders on Monday, August 19, confirming that the dollar is now sold at N1,595 to Nigerians.

One trader, Abdullahi, said:

"We sell one dollar at N1,595, but we buy dollar at an exchange rate of N1,580 to N1,585.

“It is a new week, and the exchange rate will depend on the availability of forex. We, the BDC traders, simply monitor the market and set our rates.”

CBN introduces rDAS system to crash the dollar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced plans to begin the Retail Dutch Auction System (rDAS).

The bank asked all dealer banks to provide it with legitimate forex demands with which to conduct the transactions.

The apex bank disclosed that it is reintroducing the system due to banks' growing demand for Forex.

