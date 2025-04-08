The US government has criticized the Nigerian government's continued ban on the importation of 25 products

Nigeria was listed among 10 countries with "unfair trade practices," citing various bans on U.S. exports

Restrictions by India, China, the EU, and others are said to cost U.S. businesses billions in lost revenue

The United States Trade Representative (USTR), an agency of the United States government, has slammed Nigeria for imposing an import ban on 25 product categories.

The USTR raised concerns that the restrictions are hurting US exporters and undermining trade relations.

In a post shared on X, the USTR listed Nigeria’s import policy among the top 10 unfair trade practices by foreign governments.

The latest move is part of President Donald Trump's scrutiny of trade relations between the country and the world.

The USTR argued that such restrictions deny US companies access to a growing consumer base in Africa’s largest economy.

The post on Nigeria reads

"Nigeria's import ban on 25 different product categories impacts U.S. exporters, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods.

" Restrictions on items like beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and spirits limit U.S. market access and reduce export opportunities.

These policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for US businesses looking to expand in the Nigerian market."

Other countries are scrutinised by US

Other countries mentioned by US agency include India, Thailand, Kenya, Angola, Algeria, and the European Union.

The US government says the countries have created trade barriers that collectively stifle billions of dollars in US exports.

India was singled out for banning US ethanol imports, while Kenya’s 50% tariff on American corn and the EU’s new environmental rules were flagged as measures that disadvantage American producers.

In Africa, Angola also drew Washington’s Anger for announcing it would restrict import licenses for poultry and meat products starting in July 2025.

Algeria's restrictions on generic pharmaceutical products and medical devices create significant barriers for U.S. exporters

The USTR noted Angola is currently the largest African market for US poultry and warned that the planned restriction could have significant commercial consequences.

Part of the statement reads:

"In 2024, US poultry exports to Angola were valued at $136 million. Angola is the 9th largest market for US poultry exports globally and the largest market for U.S. poultry on the African continent.

"These new trade restrictions will significantly impact American farmers and ranchers."

President Trump tarrif

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened new tariffs of 50 percent on China, ratcheting up a trade war even as a dramatic selloff in global markets gathered pace.

Trump upended the world economy last week with sweeping tariffs that have raised fears of an international recession and triggered criticism even from within his own Republican Party.

The US president on Monday chastised China for not heeding "my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.

