The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued about 920 invitations to candidates for permanent residency under the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) via the Express Entry System.

The draw, conducted on July 2, 2024, requires a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 739.

Canada aims to attract more skilled workers

The move is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to attract skilled workers globally.

The recent draws come after another one conducted on June 19, 2024, where the IRCC issued 1,499 invitations under the PNP, with a minimum score of 663.

The lower score requirement in the June draw shows the dynamic nature of the Express Entry System, which aims to balance the opportunities for candidates across different CRS scores.

According to reports, the tie-breaking rule applied in the last draw ensures fairness by prioritising profiles submitted earlier when many candidates have the same low CRS score.

The new system is a pathway for permanent residency

The report said as of July 2, 2o24, the CRS score distribution in the Express Entry pool shows a competitive environment, with the highest concentration of candidates in the 451-500 range.

The Provincial Nominee Programme is a key route for skilled workers seeking permanent residency in Canada, allowing provinces and territories to nominate candidates based on their skills, education, and work experience.

CIC News reports that nominees must show their ability to contribute to the economic needs of the specific province or territory that selects them, with each territory administering its immigration schemes within the PNP, targeting distinct groups.

The targeted schemes address specific labour market needs, ensuring a steady influx of talent to boost local economies.

The new system targets skilled workers

The Express Entry System operated by the IRCC is the main method for managing applications for permanent residency from skilled foreigners.

The system comprises multiple immigration schemes, including the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Trades Programme and the Provincial Nominees Programme.

The candidates are reportedly ranked using a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which gives points based on various factors such as age, education, work experience, and language ability.

The CRS score determines eligibility for receiving an invitation to apply (ITA) for permanent residency.

