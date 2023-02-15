Every year, many Nigerians successfully immigrate from Nigeria in search of greener pastures abroad.

For the many that succeed, many more have failed in their immigration plans for one reason or the other.

Legit.ng provides you with the top five easiest ways to immigrate to Canada from Nigeria in 2023.

Since the resurgence of the "Japa" phenomenon in Nigeria, one of the most preferred destinations for Nigerians migrating is Canada. Whether it's for education, work or greener pastures, hundreds of Nigerians immigrate to the North American country every year.

Recently, the Canadian Government unveiled its plan to welcome 1.45 million migrants from countries across the world, including Nigeria from 2023 to 2025. The country plans to embrace immigration as a strategy to help businesses find workers as it is hoped the scheme will attract the skills required in key sectors like health care, manufacturing, technology and others.

This opens up interesting opportunities for Nigerians still looking forward to immigrating to Canada. Every day, many Nigerians are actively researching immigration options and process of relocating to Canada and figuring out which option is best for them is only half the battle.

Speaking with an immigration lawyer might be the best way to go about it to ensure success, but if you are unable to hire one at this time or you are just beginning your research, the information here might just be what you need because these are the top five easiest ways to immigrate to Canada.

1. Express Entry Programme

The Express Entry Programme is Canada's biggest and most popular immigration pathway for all kinds of skilled workers. The express entry pool brings to Canada candidates who may be able to get Canada permanent residency through a number of factors. The Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) will proactively access, recruit, and select candidates who meet the right criteria of the three economic programmes which include;

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

2. Family Class Sponsorship

Families in Canada can sponsor their relatives to come to Canada on a permanent basis. Being a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident allows you to sponsor your spouse, children under the age of 22 and other relatives. If you are looking to sponsor your parents or grandparents, you will need to explore the Super Visa.

3. LMIA Work Visa

LMIA stands for Labour Market Impact Assessment which is an authorization document from Employment and Social Development Canada. Obtaining an LMIA Work Visa gives you a temporary status but gives you the opportunity to gain Canada permanent residency down the road. The Canada LMIA process can be daunting to many but this is really a great pathway for those who can work side by side with a potential employer already in Canada.

In a perfect LMIA Work Visa scenario, you connect to an employer through an online job search and interview process that employer is either LMIA certified or is willing to become LMIA certified. They will then petition you for atemporary work visa. Once you gain enough Canadian work experience, there is a great chance that you are eligible for the Canadian experience class to gain Canada permanent residency.

4. The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP)

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) is a brainchild from Express Entry as these applications are usually managed and processed in the same system. Applying for a PNP nomination means that you are entering a specific pool where that province or territory can nominate you and grant you Canada permanent residency to fill their specific labour shortages. This is a perfect pathway for any foreign skilled workers that have an idea of which province or territory they want to settle in. Making this simple decision can really advance you in the immigration process as it's usually quicker and gives you additional points towards your express entry CRS score.

5. Canadian Investor Immigration

These option is best for high-net-worth individuals who have experience owning or managing a business in another country and are looking to expand to Canada. The belief is that by allowing experienced business people to invest in the Canadian economy, they are contributing to Canada’s overall growth and prosperity. Intending candidates may be interested in categories such as the startup visa, self-employed persons programme, business PNPs or corporate immigration.

Documents You Need to Apply for Canadian Work Visa as a Nigerian

In recent times, migrating to Canada has become the dream of young Nigerians looking for destinations with better opportunities. Reports of young Nigerians who have become successful in their chosen careers and professions just a few years after relocating to the country.

While Canada could be a place of better opportunities, not many know the things they need to apply for a visa. In a previous report by Legit.ng, a summary guide set out by the Government of Canada on how to apply for a work visa was discussed.

Some of these requirements include Proof of financial support, Medical examinations, your resume, health insurance, school certificates, amongst others.

