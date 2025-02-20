Wema Bank has reportedly improved the salaries of its workforce amid the rising cost of living in Nigeria

The bank's new salary adjustment for workers is said to be one of the highest in the banking industry

The rising cost of living, food prices, and inflation rate have eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions has reportedly increased the salary of its workers in a new payment structure that is considered one of the best in the banking industry.

The Banking industry remains one of the highest-employing sectors in the country, but most are contract staff.

Wema Bank is reported to have adjusted the salaries of workers Photo credit: Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy

Source: Getty Images

Wema Bank adjusts workers' salary

TechCabal reports that Wema Bank implemented a salary increase for its over 1,700 employees, effective March 2025.

The report added that under the new structure, executive trainees, who previously earned N255,000 per month, will now start at approximately N541,000 which is a a 112% increase.

While assistant banking officers will see their salaries rise from N681,000 to N830,000, while banking officers’ pay will increase from N875,000 to N1.015 million.

Senior banking officers, who previously earned N1.07 million, will now take home upwards of N1.2 million per month.

Nigeria banks increase salary

Wema Bank is not the only bank to have adjusted its salary structure as the cost of living skyrocketed across the country.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank, First Bank, and Sterling Bank in the last six months have taken steps towards this direction as part of efforts to reward performance and boost the confidence of its workforce.

Here is a snapshot of workers' salaries in the banking industry.

Bank salary for executive trainee:

Union Bank - N547,000

Standard Chartered Bank - N541,000

GTCO - N460,000

Providus - N433,000

UBA - N400,000

EcoBank - N394,000

Sun Trust - N390,000

Fidelity - N389,000

Keystone - N350,000

First Bank - N350,000

Sterling - N340,000

Access - N330,000

Globus - N276,000

Wema Bank - N255,000(Now reportedly N541,000)

Zenith Bank - N245,000

Wema Bank reported new salary structure is one of the best Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Assistant banking officer:

Union Bank - N760,000

GTCO - N720,000

Wema Bank - N681,000

Zenith Bank - N609,000

UBA - N600,000

Providus - N600,000

Fidelity - N590,000

Stanbic IBTC - N550,000

Sterling - N547,000

Sun Trust - N526,000

First Bank - N500,000

Access - N470,000

Banking Officer

Providus - N1,500,000

Access - N900,000

Wema Bank - N875,000

Zenith Bank - N800,000

UBA - N800,000

Fidelity - N780,000

Stanbic IBTC - N730,000

Sun Trust - N698,000

Sterling - N662,000

First Bank - N579,000

Senior Banking Officer

Access - N1,100,000

Wema Bank - N1,070,000

Stanbic IBTC - N830,000

Fidelity - N830,000

Sun Trust - N760,000

First Bank - N660,000

Assistant Manager

Access - N1,300,000

Stanbic IBTC - N1,100,000

Fidelity - N1,100,000

Starling - N952,000

Zenith Bank - N881,000

First Bank - N700,000

Wema Bank opens new branches

Legit.ng reported that Wema Bank PLC is planning to expand its branch network to the southeast region.

This was disclosed by Moruf Osen, managing director/CEO of Wema Bank Plc, disclosed this at the bank's annual general meeting (AGM).

During the meeting, Wema's boss also declared that the bank will retain its national banking license and will not go back to its regional banking license.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng