Wema Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to helping the country's female-owned businesses.

This is to express gratitude and encouragement to its present and potential customers around the country

Additionally, the bank revealed that it will once again serve as the primary sponsor of the 2025 NBC Trade Fair

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Wema Bank has reiterated its commitment to supporting the nation's women-owned enterprises.

Wema Bank had outstanding success at the 2024 NBC Trade Fair. Photo Credit: Wema Bank

Source: UGC

This reaffirmation was revealed when the bank announced its 80th anniversary promotions, which are aimed at encouraging and thanking its current and prospective customers nationwide.

The bank also announced its return as the main sponsor of the 2025 NBC Trade Fair, which will support thousands of women, businesses, and entrepreneurs in 16 states in Nigeria and abroad, reaffirming its dedication to women-led enterprises and reaffirming its position as a champion of gender inclusivity and economic growth.

According to a statement from the banking organization, Wema Bank had outstanding success at the 2024 NBC Trade Fair, bringing in over N3.5 billion from SME sales and opening up game-changing chances for companies all over Nigeria.

“With eight local fairs held in various cities and a groundbreaking international edition in London, the fair showcased the power of collaboration and inclusivity.

“Over 4,450 SMEs participated, with 85% being female-led. These achievements reflect the tangible impact of Wema Bank’s support and dedication to fostering women’s economic growth and advancement.

“As Wema Bank celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025, the stage is set for an even grander and bolder NBC Trade Fair 2025. This year’s fair promises more opportunities, tailored rewards, and unparalleled support for female entrepreneurs and business owners. With its legacy of enabling businesses and people, the 2025 NBC Trade Fair is not just a celebration of success but a testament to Wema Bank’s dedication to Women empowerment.”

Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions has reportedly increased the salary of its workers in a new payment structure that is considered one of the best in the banking industry.

The Banking industry remains one of the highest-employing sectors in the country, but most are contract staff.

Wema Bank implemented a salary increase for its over 1,700 employees, effective March 2025.

Photo Credit: Wema Bank

Source: UGC

The report added that under the new structure, executive trainees, who previously earned N255,000 per month, will now start at approximately N541,000, which is a 112% increase.

While assistant banking officers will see their salaries rise from N681,000 to N830,000 while banking officers’ pay will increase from N875,000 to N1.015 million.

Senior banking officers, who previously earned N1.07 million, will now take home upwards of N1.2 million per month.

CBN releases new data on money supply

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that Nigeria’s broad Money Supply (M²) has increased to 110.97 trillion in January 2025.

The December figure is a significant rise when compared to N93.77 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024.

CBN disclosed the figures in its latest money and credit statistics data on its website.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng