Wema Bank has big plans for the future as it seeks to attract more Nigerians to become its customers

The latest move is the plan to open new physical branches in the south-east region of the country

Shareholders have also approved a significant capital raise during the bank's Annual General Meeting

Wema Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, is set to expand its branch network to South East region.

Moruf Osen, Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank Plc, disclosed this at the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, May 28, 2024.

During the meeting, Wema's boss also declared that the bank will retain its national banking license and will not go back to its regional banking license.

Wema bank capital base

To achieve this, Oseni noted that the bank will ensure that it raises the necessary capital and beats the recapitalization deadline in 2026.

The CBN recently raised the minimum capital requirements for banks in a bid to to ensure banks have a robust capital base to absorb unexpected losses and capacity, Punch reports.

To ensure that Wema Bank retains its status as a national bank, shareholders have endorsed a plan to raise N200 billion and a 50 kobo per share dividend for 2023 to meet recapitalization directives.

The bank intends to raise N200 billion or more through various means such as public offers, rights issues, and private placements to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization directives for a nationally licensed bank and achieve its business needs.

Oseni words at the AGM on plans to raise capital:

“Capital raise is a major one in front of us, but please be rest assured that your bank will do all we can to get the funds in. And in two years’ time, come 2026, Wema Bank will remain a national bank. We have no plans of going back to regional banking.”

