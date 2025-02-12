Comercio Partners Limited has predicted a new exchange rate for the naira against the dollar in the FX market

Comercio said it expects the naira to further depreciate in the foreign exchange market to nearly N1,700 a dollar

The Nigerian currency is currently exchanged in the official and parallel FX markets below N1,600

One of the leading investment banking firms, Comercio Partners Limited, has projected that the naira will close at N1,700 per dollar in the first half of 2025

The investment firm stated this in its 2025 Macro Economic Outlook titled “Looking Forward to The Future."

Naira expected to drop to N1,700 exchange rate Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Comercio stated that the current appreciation of the naira is due to Eurobond issuance and the depreciation of naira is inevitable.

The report indicated.

"Nigeria’s exchange rate experienced a significant boost since December following a 2.2billion dollars Eurobond.

“Nigeria’s history of Eurobond issuances reveals a consistent pattern: brief periods of naira appreciation followed by inevitable declines."

The report further explained that only a “holistic, coordinated effort” between monetary and fiscal authorities can ensure sustained currency appreciation and broader economic resilience in the years ahead.

The Head of Investment Research and Global Macro Strategist, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, who presented the report added:

“Having analysed all the Eurobonds performances during high inflows of FPI, our outlook for the naira going forward in the next six months is around N1,700.”

The CEO of Comercio Partners Capital, Stephen Osho, noted that the naira will appreciate further, attributing the current strength to several factors, including an increase in FX inflows, improved liquidity in the market and clarity provided by the CBN regarding the clearance of foreign exchange (FX) backlogs.

On inflation, the firm projected that headline inflation could drop as low as 15 per cent in the first half of 2025, signalling a gradual return to economic stability, Dailytrust reports.

Naira to dollar exchange rate

The Nigerian currency has recently performed strongly against the US dollar, with exchange rates currently below the N1,600 threshold in both the official and unofficial markets.

The latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that on Tuesday, February 11, naira closed at N1,513 a dollar exchange rate

While in the parallel market also known as the black market, BDC operators confirmed that a dollar was sold at N1,568 and bought at N1,555.

Abudulahhi a trader told Legit.ng

"We are gradually getting customers that is why you see the dollar is appreciating again"

Source: Legit.ng