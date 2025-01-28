The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor has announced that the bank is set to commence payment of FX backlogs

The apex bank also released a new update on the progress of the forensic verification process

CBN Governor Cardoso noted that the EFEMS has helped the naira appreciate in the last month, and announced plans to stabilise FX further

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced plans to commence payment of all foreign exchange backlogs, as the forensic verification has been completed.

CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso made this announcement at the launch of the Foreign Exchange (FX) code.

Olayemi noted that the last backlog of $7 billion stretched for over 12 months before the bank successfully cleared it all, to be free from the huge legacy debt.

The CBN governor highlighted why the apex bank ended the era of multiple forex rates which benefitted a select few. Photo Credit: CBN website

Source: UGC

Recall that CBN cleared over $850 million forex backlog owed to European airlines, a move which helped the investor repatriate profits and reduce airline fares.

CBN ending FX irregularities

Cardoso stated that the bank had brought an end to the era of multiple exchange rates, which favoured a select few.

He stressed that the Foreign Exchange Code exists to promote ethical conduct among dealers in the FX market, and warned that deposit money banks that violate the foreign exchange code will face sanctions, Channels TV reports.

Speaking on the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System launched in December last year, Mr Cardoso assured that the intervention has improved market transparency and efficiency.

The positive results of the initiative are seen in the naira appreciating from N1,663 to one dollar in December 2024 to N1,536 as of January 27, 2025.

The Apex bank boss noted that the bank is committed to ensuring the stability of the Foreign exchange.

The Central Bank governor also what he described as an era of excessive and unconventional financing methods, which negatively affected the economy, resulting in high inflation and currency depreciation.

CBN gives deadline for compliance to FX Code

In related news, the Apex bank also announced a deadline for the forex market players to provide their compliance reports to the new Foreign Exchange (FX) code.

The FX code includes best practices to enhance market transparency, governance, and moral behaviour among players in Nigeria's FX market. It is aimed at boosting a just and open FX market, in the interest of Nigerians.

By the new deadline, all participants must submit their compliance reports before the end of January 31, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng