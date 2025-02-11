The Nigerian currency has remained relatively stable in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM)

The naira has remained at N1,500.41 at NFEM and rallied to N1,540 in the parallel segment of the FX market

Traders say speculators lost over N10 billion due to the naira’s recovery while hoarders are rushing to offload their dollar holdings

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian naira has continued to rally, though it is still somewhat sluggish, trading at N1,500.41 in the official Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Last week, the local currency closed at the parallel market at N1,540 per dollar, signalling hope of a more stable FX rate on the streets.

The naira rallies in all windows as speculators lose big. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

Speculators lose N10 billion on Naira’s rally

Experts say currency speculators lost over N10 billion as the naira continues to rally against major currencies, and they predict more losses.

According to reports, dealers are offloading their dollar holdings for fear of losing more funds.

Forex traders disclose that the naira’s recovery has made it challenging for speculators and hoarders to make new purchases.

According to them, CBN’s directives to extend the $25,000 weekly sale to currency dealers at the NFEM positively impacted the naira.

ABCON praises CBN’s interventions

They say the dollar sales to BDCs at the official market rate were to allow the operators to meet increasing demand for FX.

Legit.ng previously reported that the President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, said the CBN is committed to solving the FX issues in the country.

ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe, said the gesture aligns with the apex bank’s efforts to ensure continuity and stabilising the FX market.

ABCON raises alarm over banks’ refusal

CBN announced the deadline extension on Monday, February 3, 2025, allowing eligible operators to access the official window for forex transactions.

Gwadabe urged commercial banks to partner with CBN and BDC operators to implement the circular to ensure smooth operations.

According to Gwadabe, ABCON members received the news of the CBN’s extension with glee, considering it part of the regulator’s efforts to ensure continuity and commitment to the subsector's inclusiveness in the official window.

Experts predict more wins for the naira

Meanwhile, experts have said the deadline extension would ease the pressure on the naira, which has been bullish against the dollar.

The Nigerian currency has been on a winning streak against the dollar, appreciating below the N1,500 ceiling.

The local currency experienced its best moments on Friday, January 31, 2o25, when it rose to N1,474 per dollar, a seven-month high.

Analysts have predicted more wins for the naira following a series of policies implemented by the CBN, notably, the FX Code launch.

The FX Code boost transparency and FX liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Janet Ogochukwu, senior banker and economist disclosed that the various policies and interventions of the CBN will go a long way in boosting the naira’s value.

She stated that despite the sluggish upstart of the naira in February, there is optimism that the local currency will eventually rally.

“The naira began February negatively, but I believe, it will not last long. There are several policies to upturn the negative rally.

“We have asked the CBN to intervene and it has done so and we are confident of the naira’s rally,” she said.

The naira closes negatively in the official market

Legit.ng earlier reported that the naira is reversing its gains against the US dollar after a week-long appreciation in the final week of January.

The Nigerian currency opened trading negatively in February after a massive bullish run in January when the CBN implemented a raft of reforms to stabilise it.

Experts lauded the naira's gains due to CBN’s policies, such as the launch of the FX Code to boost liquidity and transparency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng