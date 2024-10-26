The chief executive of Homadil Realty Limited, Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac, has highlighted business success for women

She urged women to shun envy and jealousy that stunt business and individual growth

She disclosed that envy divides women, weakens their bonds, and distracts them from the real work of building each other

Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac, Chief Executive Officer of Homadil Realty Limited, has urged women to shun emotional barriers such as jealousy, envy, and an entitlement mentality that hinder collective progress and individual and business growth.

Speaking as a keynote guest at the International Women Power Conference 2024 in Abuja, themed "The Resilient Woman," she delivered a powerful message on resilience and its role in women’s success stories.

Godwin-Isaac identifies causes of failure in women

She identified jealousy and envy as retrogressive attributes capable of retarding the progress of women in business in life.

"Envy, though quieter, is just as dangerous. It grows in the shadows as we compare ourselves to others, feeling inadequate despite their achievements.

"Envy is the name of confidence; it makes us question our worth, blinding us to our strengths and what we offer.

"Jealousy creeps in when we see others succeed and feel that their victory somehow diminishes our worth; we feel threatened instead of inspired.

"But Jealousy is a thief - it steals our focus, energy, and potential to uplift one another," she said.

How discloses how envy destroys progress

The Homadil CEO condemned all emotional traps, such as jealousy, envy, and entitlement mentality, saying they are subtle destroyers.

According to her, they divide us, weaken our bonds as women, and distract us from the real work of building each other.

The Guest Speaker emphasised the imperatives of all women embracing resilience to confront forces of regression and surmount all challenges on their road to greatness.

She said:

"To be truly resilient, we must confront these forces within ourselves and choose a path of unity, support and mutual empowerment."

Godwin-Isaac, who defined resilience as the ability to bounce back from difficulties, urged women to see it as the power to rise above, adapt, grow, and thrive, even in the most challenging circumstances.

How women can build resilience

She explained further that resilience is the inner force that could enable women to confront life's most daunting obstacles with extraordinary courage and grace.

"As CEO of Homadil Reality, Ltd, and founder of multiple enterprises, I know firsthand the hurdles we face as women in leadership.

"I have battled stereotypes, overcome obstacles and continuously proven that women deserve a seat at every table.

"But like many of you, I have learned that resilience is the key to survival - and, more importantly, success."

She, however, lauded women's doggedness and resilience in the patriarchal world.

Godwin-Isaac said:

"Through my work with the Girl Yesterday, The Woman Today, I have witnessed the incredible resilience of young women who, against all odds, have risen to become leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Their stories are tales of survival, transformation and hope.'

She paid tributes to accomplished women like Margaret Ekpo, Ladi Kwali, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, etc, in the past, whose resilience and brilliance catapulted them to stardom.

The Guest Speaker expressed optimism for a more resilient woman laced with strength, compassion and vision in the future.

She, therefore, reiterated the need for unity and love among women to attain the desired greatness.

"The need is urgent. Together, we are unstoppable."

