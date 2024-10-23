The CEO of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, has Nigeria to take advantage of its potential for growth

She disclosed at a recent event that Nigeria needs to confront its challenges by harnessing its vast potential

She also underscored the urgency of skills development, particularly in technical and vocational education

Bukola Adubi, CEO of MicCom Cables and Wires, has called for Nigeria to urgently harness its vast economic potential to drive industrial growth and transformation.

Speaking at the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, themed "Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability," Adubi emphasised the need to confront the country’s economic challenges head-on.

The chief executive officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi Credit: MicCom Cables

Source: Original

Adubi asks Nigeria to harness the potential for growth

She moderated a high-profile CEO Roundtable featuring industry heavyweights such as Tola Adeyemi, CEO of KPMG West Africa; Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman for the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group; and Winifred Isichei, CEO of Bonita Foods.

The Roundtable’s theme - “The Path to Rapid Industrialisation”, explored strategies for enhancing Nigeria’s industrial sector and the collaborative actions required to achieve sustainable growth.

Highlighting the need to celebrate Nigeria’s achievements and foster trust in local capabilities, Adubi stressed that leveraging the nation’s strengths could create a ripple effect, positioning Nigeria as a leading industrial power in Africa.

“One critical takeaway from the discussions was the need for our country to celebrate our successes, trust in our abilities, and capitalise on our strengths. By doing so, we can ignite a multiplier effect that will propel Nigeria to become the industrial powerhouse of the continent,” Adubi remarked.

She also underscored the urgency of skills development, particularly in technical and vocational education, as a critical solution to overcoming the obstacles impeding Nigeria’s industrialisation.

In concluding remarks, Adubi expressed great pride in Nigeria’s potential and urged continued efforts to establish the nation as a beacon of success across Africa.

MicCom Cables under Adubi

Under Adubi's leadership, MicCom Cables & Wires Ltd, Nigeria's first indigenous cable manufacturing company, founded in 1978, has become a significant producer of high-quality cables and wires for local and international markets. The company holds a considerable market share in West Africa.

In addition to her role at MicCom, Adubi is President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN). She staunch advocate for the manufacturing sector, viewing it as a critical driver of Nigeria’s economic development.

"A thriving manufacturing sector not only creates jobs but also drives infrastructural development and improves living standards in local communities. It is also instrumental in boosting intra-African trade,” Adubi noted in a recent interview.

Nigerian cable manufacturer sets new record

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a ground-breaking achievement, MicCom Cables has emerged as the trailblazer among Nigerian cable manufacturers by attaining two additional international certifications: ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

With this addition, MicCom Cables now boasts a comprehensive suite of all three integrated ISO standards, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

The company's COO, Olubukola Adubi, praised the firm's achievement and said that MicCom Cables does not intend to compromise safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng