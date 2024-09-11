Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced delays in funds transfers across its digital platforms, including USSD

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience amid frustration among customers unable to complete transactions

The bank technical team is working urgently to resolve the issue, although no specific cause or resolution timeline has been provided

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd has announced delays in funds transfers, which has frustrated customers as they struggle to complete transactions across various platforms.

The bank has not disclosed the root cause of the issue but assured customers that its technical team is working round the clock to resolve the disruption.

In an email to customers signed by Adeola Ogunyemi, the Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria acknowledged customers' challenges and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay.

The bank also assured us that efforts are being made to resolve the challenges.

The message titled notice of service fluctuation reads:

“Dear Customer, our interbank funds transfer service is currently experiencing fluctuations, which may cause a delay in the receipt of funds transferred into your account. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

"While we work to resolve this issue, please be assured that all inflows will be credited promptly. All other services on our electronic platforms remain accessible to you.

"For clarification or further assistance, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 0700 500 0000 to speak with one of our representatives.

"Thank you for your understanding and for choosing Ecobank, the Pan African Bank."

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

In a similar development, Unity Bank announced that it had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services have been restored

To further address the challenge, the bank has decided to open during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.

