Nigerian Bank Alerts Customers on Network Issues On Funds Transfer, Apologises
- Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced delays in funds transfers across its digital platforms, including USSD
- The bank has apologised for the inconvenience amid frustration among customers unable to complete transactions
- The bank technical team is working urgently to resolve the issue, although no specific cause or resolution timeline has been provided
Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Ecobank Nigeria Ltd has announced delays in funds transfers, which has frustrated customers as they struggle to complete transactions across various platforms.
The bank has not disclosed the root cause of the issue but assured customers that its technical team is working round the clock to resolve the disruption.
In an email to customers signed by Adeola Ogunyemi, the Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria acknowledged customers' challenges and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay.
The bank also assured us that efforts are being made to resolve the challenges.
The message titled notice of service fluctuation reads:
“Dear Customer, our interbank funds transfer service is currently experiencing fluctuations, which may cause a delay in the receipt of funds transferred into your account. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.
"While we work to resolve this issue, please be assured that all inflows will be credited promptly. All other services on our electronic platforms remain accessible to you.
"For clarification or further assistance, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 0700 500 0000 to speak with one of our representatives.
"Thank you for your understanding and for choosing Ecobank, the Pan African Bank."
Nigerian bank apologises to customers
In a similar development, Unity Bank announced that it had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.
The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.
The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services have been restored
To further address the challenge, the bank has decided to open during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.