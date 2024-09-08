Sterling Bank was forced to open on Saturday to address customer complaints after several days of network disruptions

Frustrated customers reportedly stormed the bank's branches over missed payments and delays caused by the network issues

Sterling Bank is one of Nigeria's top financial institutions, with branches scattered throughout the country.

Sterling Bank was compelled to open its doors on a Saturday, September 7, 2024, an unusual move for the institution, which typically observes a closed weekend.

The bank, in a statement, said that all its branches were open for customers this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The decision follows several days of service disruptions that left customers unable to carry out financial transactions.

Sterling Bank acknowledged the challenges in a message to customers:

“We’re sorry for the disruptions following our recent system upgrade. We’re working hard to restore services, and thank you for your patience.”

Customers storm bank branches

The Guardian reports that on Wednesday, September 4, frustrated customers gathered outside the branch, voicing their anger over the poor network service.

They threatened to take drastic action if their issues were not resolved promptly.

One customer quoted by the Guardian said:

“These people have used our money to do business; they have lent it out. Now they are lying to us that it is hanging. If I don’t get my money after the promised 24 hours, the police will have to arrest me here.”

Another customer recounted his frustration, stating that despite multiple visits to the branch, no progress had been made.

He added:

“I have been here since Monday, and nothing has changed. My business has been affected severely."

A customer care representative told Legit.ng on condition of anonymity that the bank was opened on Saturday because of the challenges.

"We were concerned, which is why the management decided to allow customers affected by the system upgrade to come in on Saturday."

Nigerian bank apologises to customers after 3 days poor network

In a similar development, Unity Bank has announced that it has resolved the network issues that have affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologized for the inconvenience and announced that normal services have been restored.

