Ecobank has scheduled a system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt certain banking services

During this period, customers may experience difficulties conducting transactions, particularly via ATM and PoS services

The bank has expressed regret, clarifying that the maintenance is aimed at enhancing its service delivery

Ecobank, a leading financial institution, has announced scheduled system maintenance that temporarily disrupting certain banking services.

In an email to customers, Ecobank announced that maintenance will occur for at least 30 minutes daily from Friday, July 12, 2024, to Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The bank further explained that the maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to enhance its systems and improve customer experience.

The message to customers reads:

"Notice to customers. Please note that our core banking application will undergo scheduled maintenance from Friday, July 12th, 2024, to Saturday, July 20th, 2024.

"This maintenance may result in intermittent service fluctuations across all channels for approximately 30 minutes on the dates listed below. Rest assured, affected services will be promptly restored.

For urgent assistance, please contact us. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

The bank further explained that the dates and times are as follows:

Friday, July 12th 2024, from 11 pm to 12 am

Tuesday, July 16th 2024, from 11 pm to 12 am

Friday, July 19th 2024, from 11 pm to 12 am

Banks usually undertake scheduled system maintenance, which typically affects electronic transactions such as debit card ATM cash withdrawal services.

This maintenance helps protect customers against fraud and makes services more efficient.

